Love Island’s Abi Moores posts new man following Scott van-Der-Sluis split

This year's series of Love Island truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

The show may have come to end nearly two weeks ago, with a surprise win from Jess Harding and Sammy Root, but that hasn't stopped the Love Island 2023 cast from chasing chaos outside of the villa.

After the winter version, which was cute, but ever so slightly anti-climatic, we didn't have high hopes for this year's summer take.

But this season's Islanders essentially said 'hold my drink,' and took it upon themselves to cause one of the most dramatic series of the dating show we have ever seen.

A key player in causing trouble was 'Messy' Mitch Taylor, from chatting behind the lads' backs to constantly changing his mind about who he fancied – tbf, he is a Gemini – the northerner was one of this years' most controversial contestants.

One person who became a victim of Mitch and his road of destruction was Abi Moores.

Mitch picked Abi after Casa Amor

Joining during Casa Amor week, Mitch and Abi hit it off and he chose to bring her back to the main villa during the recoupling ceremony but it didn't take long for The King of Carnage to change his tune.

Abi ended up being dumped alongside Scott van-der-Sluis just before the final and the duo decided, just a few days before, that they were better off as friends.

But it turns out that, although Abi didn't find love in the villa, she has already managed to find a little romance back in the real world.

Abi and Scott were dumped just before the final

Posting a video on her Instagram story, Abi can be seen enjoying a car ride with a mysterious, dark-haired fella. The second snap then features a rather masculine looking hand on her leg. It's giving new love, and he's giving clean-shaven Scott.

Instagram

Seriously, is it just us or at a glance does the mystery man look a LITTLE like Scott?

The dark hair, the light eyes, the Disney-prince-esque good looks?

Instagram

Meanwhile, Mitch and Ella B recently went 'exclusive,' and fans are hoping that Scott will be rekindling his romance with Catherine Agbaje now that they are both out of the villa.

And by the looks of things, Abi couldn't care less, as she has already found her own Prince Charming who is more than happy to take cute car selfies.