Love Island reunion: everything we can expect and everything we’re hoping for 😈

How, oh how, have we reached yet another Love Island final? Somehow Love Island 2023 has been on our screens for almost two months now and tonight (Monday 31 July 2023) we'll wave farewell to the good-looking likes of Molly Marsh, Zachariah Noble, Whitney Adebayo, Tyrique Hyde and Jess Harding. But not really, as we'll all be following their influencer antiques on social media ad infinitum, but not only that, we've still got the Love Island reunion to look forward to.

In fact, let's face it, the Love Island final is a predictable snore fest and, as such, we're tuning in for three reasons and three reasons only: to see what Maya Jama is wearing, to see what the girls are wearing, and because we're paid to watch it.

All of our faces at the Love Island 2023 reunion ©©ITV Plc

The reunion, however, we'd watch for free – even though we're paid to watch that, too, so please pay us. Why? Because it's an hour of mass dirty laundry airing, where we're all guaranteed to transform into that meme of Martin Akinola eating popcorn.

For the benefit of those who have never watched a Love Island reunion before (take tomorrow off work and watch all nine, you bad fan, you) it's basically a spectacularly savage edition of Aftersun, hosted by Maya Jama, and attended by most, if not all of this season's Islanders, as well as their friends, family and some seriously lucky studio audience members who obviously sold their souls for a seat because we couldn't even get in and we're heat.

Maya Jama ©©ITV Plc

Most of the series' main characters (defs all the finalists) will be invited to join Maya on the sofa for a reminisce and a catch up re how things are going outside of the villa. Speaking of which, the finalists will have been out of the villa for a few days prior to filming the reunion, if production follows the same format as the winter series and Love Island 2022.

As such, our money is on the reunion airing Sunday 6 August at 9pm on ITV2, and to be on the safe side, we're making zero other plans.

The final couples ©©ITV Plc

So what can we expect from the Love Island 2023 lot during the reunion? Well, if the series itself is anything to go on, A LOT. Usually, if fans are left with any questions about specific relationships or Islanders in the series, these are answered during the reunion episode. It's giving closure. For example, these are ours (producers, take note/we're manifesting etc etc.): Have Scott and Catherine rekindled outside the villa? Why have Leah and Montel allegedly split? Do Jess' mum and friends still think Sammy is the spawn of Satan? Does Ella B now know that Mitch actually used the word 'fake'? Who's been sliding into whose DMs and how slippery was the slide? What does Rita Ora smell like (asking for a friend)? What does Kady think about everyone in the room in detail? Because, honestly, that's guaranteed tea right there (if you haven't seen her on heat Dates, rectify that below).