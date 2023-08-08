EXCLUSIVE Love Island stars expose Scott and Abi ‘non PG’ scenes

We'll be dead honest, here at heatworld we're guilty of over-using certain words and phrases to the point that they've started to lose their emphasis. You know, words like 'shocking', 'gagged', 'tea', 'savage' 'spill the tea', 'piping hot tea'. But we promise you, THIS shocking, exclusive Love Island tea is some of the most piping we have ever witnessed being spilled, and honest to the reality telly Gods, has left us utterly gagged.

The iconic goss has been spilled by Love Island 2023 couple Mitchel Taylor and Ella Barnes and quite frankly, as we're typing this out, we're still getting over it, mainly because this tea is about the allegedly lukewarm couple formerly known Scott van-der-Sluis and Abi Moores. We say, 'allegedly lukewarm' because apparently the relationship was anything but in the villa bedroom, at least according to Mitch and Ella. We know.

Ella B and Mitch (ITV)

Mitch and Ella recently swung by our London studios to film an episode of 'Who is Most Likey To...?' for our YouTube channel. The premise is simple, they're given a box of Love Island 2023 themed 'Who is Most Likey To...?' questions and their job is to answer truthfully.

With Messy Mitch being, well, Messy Mitch (he loves that name by the way, he told us) we anticipated some messy and shocking answers, but never in our wildest dreams did we see this answer coming.

When asked "who was most likely to get intimate under the duvet?", Ella dropped a bombshell (fitting, really).

She exclusively told heatworld, "This is going to be one that people don't expect, but Scott and Abi."

Abi and Scott (ITV)

Sorry, what? THE Scott and Abi who hung out in the friend zone more than any other couple this series? THE Abi who claimed Scott was a slow burner when it came to affection? THE Scott and Abi who were arguably starting to give each other the ick before our very eyes?

We knew they shared a couple of kisses early on in their journey, but we very clearly asked Ella B and Mitch about intimate duvet behaviour. Like, the Hideaway kind...

Once the gasps in the studio has ceased, Mitch replied, smiling with utter shock, "No comment. Moving on. Very swiftly."

Still wide-eyed and clearly stunned, he then turned to Ella and said, "You're crazy."

So to be fair to Mitch, he wasn't actually being all that messy here – clearly he's starting to rub off on Ella B.

Mitch was coupled up with Abi when he had his head turned by bombshell Ella B, leading to an awkward love triangle – well, love square if you include Scott, which apparently we DEFINITELY should now.

Abi and Scott (ITV)

There's clearly something we don't know here, and if it's true, CLEARLY something juicy has got left on the editing floor for some bizarre af reason. But why? And why was the audience led to believe that there was minimal sexual chemistry between Abi and Scott in the final days of their Love Island journey?