Mitch Taylor speaks out on Ella Barnes and it sounds frosty

And who knows what bitter bombshells they have waiting in the wings for these unsuspecting OGs...

Point: MESS ISLAND. Love is so 2023.

The cast of Love Island: All Stars ©itv

heatworld recently caught up with the infamous Messy Mitch from last summer's Love Island ahead of his All Stars debut and, of course, we had to ask how he would feel if either Ella Barnes or Abi Moores walked in as bombshells at some point over the next five weeks. OMG, imagine if producers sent them in together – if we close our eyes we can actually see their iconic, slow-mo, hand-in-hand villa entrance.

A quick recap for those who didn't spend six weeks indoors last summer thanks to Love Island 2023...

The northern lad started out his series besotted with golden girl Molly Marsh. During his reign of mayhem, Mitch changed his mind every time the sun set about whether he liked bombshells Abi or Ella B more, and that isn't us being dramatic.

He eventually left the show coupled up with Ella B but not everyone was convinced it would be a match made in paradise; it turns out those doubters were totally right, as they split a few weeks later.

Ella B and Mitch ©ITV Pictures

Now, there's every chance either Ella or Abi could walk into the All Stars villa as a bombshell – which would make unreal television, let's be honest – so, naturally, we had to find out how Mitch would feel if he he came face-to-face with either of them again.

Basically, it's going to be awks, but not from Mitch's side.

He said, "I'll be honest, from my side of things. I think they’re great, I've got no problems. I've got nothing but love for them girls. On their side of things. I don't know how they feel about me. I think when me and Ella broke up, Ella was more upset than I was. And obviously we've not seen each other since or spoken at all since August."

Speaking of Abby, he said, "I think Abby's great, but if they were to bring Abby, me and a girl up, it just wouldn't happen. As much as I think the girls are great, and I've got a lot of time for them, our ship has sailed."

Abi and Mitch

He says that now, but these words are coming from the most unpredictable and chaotic Islander in Love Island history, so unfortunately, when it comes to Mitch, we're just going to have to wait and see.

Mitch might be over Ella B and Abi, but he did share that he's concerned Ella's influence might ruin his chances of getting to Love Island 2020 star Demi Jones (someone he's said he's got his eye on) – seeing as she's good mates with Ella B and all IRL.

Can he work his Mitch magic?

Sorry, did we say 'magic'? We meant MAYHEM and, of course, he'll try.