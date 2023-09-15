Love Island’s Ella Barnes takes brutal swipe at Abi Moores amid Mitch Taylor ‘reunion’

There were many reasons for this; the brutal twists, the returning Islanders, the introduction of The Grafties (which let's face was just an excuse to do two Movie Nights) and, of course, the love triangles.

And the biggest love triangle of the series was without question Mitchel Taylor, Ella Barnes and Abi Moores. Since day dot, it's been vicious, hypocritical and downright bat sh*t, and weeks after the series wrapping the drama is still GIVING.

Abi and Mitch (ITV)

Before we get in to that here's a little history lesson...

Mitch was single for two or three weeks upon entering Casa Amor, where he met bombshell Abi. The pair clicked straight away and Mitch ended up bringing Abi back to the main villa.

While Abi casually explored things with Scott van-der-Sluis, Mitch met final bombshell of the series Ella B. Soon enough, Mitch coupled up with Ella, and Abi was left in a friendship couple with Scott (even though Ella claims it was steamy af).

Abi came out swinging at the Love Island reunion, targeting the couple - a move Ella told heatworld was "bitter".

Ella and Mitch (ITV) ©ITV

After a few weeks IRL, Mitch and Ella called it quits on their relationship and just days after he was spotted at an event with another corner of his former love triangle – Abi.

Following the unexpected reunion, Ella has let rip at the pair (well, Abi, really) on Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng's FUBAR Radio show.

The bombshell said, "Obviously when you are in a little triangle with a guy and another girl you’re never going to be best friends."

She continued, "I feel like in the villa, me and her were actually really good friends, it was just never shown on TV but behind the scenes, we were really good.

"I think since coming out, I’ve seen a lot of things and yeah for me, I’m just true to myself.

"If someone’s doing other things behind the scenes then I’m not going to be fake about it."

Ella Barnes ©Getty

Phwoar. Can anyone else hear the Drag Race shade rattle?

In a recent conversation with OK!, Abi opened up about building bridges with Mitch, saying, "do think there is still something there with Mitch - he's still quite flirty, and very close and friendly with me, when I've seen him out at events. Never say never."

Abi Moores ©©ITV Plc

So did this triangle just become a line?

Messy. Surprise, surprise.