Georgia Steel’s ex-fiancé finally reveals why they split and it’s savage

There have been some major celeb break-ups over the past couple of years so we’ll forgive you if this one slipped under your radar, but cast your minds back to April 2020 and you might remember when it was revealed that Love Island 2018 star Georgia Steel and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard had called off their engagement after a mere seven months of dating.

The reality TV pair met while filming MTV’s Ex on the Beach spin-off Peak of Love in the US and got engaged a month later following a whirlwind romance. After returning to England, Callum moved into Georgia’s Essex home and they lived together until they called time on their relationship.

Since then, both Georgia and Callum have remained notoriously tight-lipped about what went down. However, two years on, Callum has finally spoken out to reveal why they split – and he didn’t hold back.

Georgia and Callum dated - and were engaged - for seven months after meeting on a reality show ©Getty

During a recent appearance on the PODGHOST podcast, Callum addressed his split from Georgia for the first time and made some pretty savage remarks about his ex.

He said, “Nothing bad happened to end the relationship. There was no cheating. You know what it was, bro? I’ll be honest with you… we got three weeks into lockdown and the sh-t that I used to find cute was not cute anymore. Our brains aren’t computing on the same level any more.

“I’ll be honest, I’m just a clever person and she’s not. Imagine trying to talk to somebody, imagine trying to argue with somebody, conversate with somebody who doesn’t compete on your level intellectually.

“After a while it starts to fade, the looks aren’t there anymore and I can’t do it, man. Add that with living together with someone in a confined thing because we’re in lockdown. I hate running but I was going on hour, two hour long runs every day just to get out of the house. One day, she goes, ‘Can I come on the runs?’ I was like, ‘F--k no!’”

But despite his brutal takedown of Georgia, Callum added, “I personally don’t think that was a bad break-up.” Blimey, we’d hate to think what he classes as bad.

The reality star, who is reportedly now dating TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise, went on to describe a time he’d bumped into Georgia at a celeb event two years after their split but got blanked by his ex and revealed he thinks her less than savoury reaction was because “she still cares” about him.

“I’d be upset too if I left,” he laughed.

Georgia’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

CHECK OUT: the reality TV couples you totally forgot about

Gallery Reality TV couples you forgot about - stacked 1 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 Remember when Jamie and Louise dated (much to Spencer Matthews' dismay) in 2012? Louise then left Jamie for Spencer, causing a very traumatic love triangle indeed. Poor Jamie. 2 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger's romance played out in the first couple of seasons of TOWIE, and it even involved a very short-lived engagement! However, after dating on and off for 10 years, the pair later ended their romance and Mark went on to marry actress Michelle Keegan. 3 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images She chose him over Paris, but that didn't stop Lauren Conrad's romance with Jason Wahler coming to an abrupt end. Following their rocky romance, the pair split and Lauren later married William Tell. 4 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Before she joined the cast of TOWIE to date Myles Barnett in 2018, Kady McDermott appeared on Love Island in 2016, where she found love with Ryan and Adam Thomas' brother Scott. Things didn't work out when they left the villa, with the pair announcing their split in 2017. 5 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 Binks is now a mum to baby India, but remember when she dated Jamie Laing?!? After years of friendship, the two found it difficult to transition to an actual relationship, so decided to call it a day. 6 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Before he started dating Gemma Collins, James 'Arg' Argent and Lydia Bright were one of TOWIE's golden couples. After being on and off for years, the pair ended things for good in 2016. Meanwhile, Lydia gave birth a baby girl, Loretta Rose, in February 2020. 7 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV His on/off romance with fellow Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry came to an end for good (we think) earlier this year but Sam Gowland first hit our TV screens on Love Island 2017, where he left the villa with former TOWIE star Georgia Harrison. 8 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 Jamie and Lucy were together for a bit and would even walk their dogs together. Not one for holding back, Lucy Watson has called the show 'incestuous' and she 'no longer wants to waste time with people like Jamie and Proudlock'. Ouch. 9 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 Topshop Heiress Chloe Green joined the MIC lot in 2011 to date Ollie Locke. Ollie had previously dated Gabby who he broke up with to explore his feelings for men, only to then end up with another woman. It did not go down well...He's now loved-up with husband Gareth Locke. 10 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Before Lucy started dating former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, she actually introduced Mario Falcone to TOWIE viewers as her boyfriend. Despite Mario proposing to Lucy on a luxury yacht, things didn't go to plan and their romance ended for good in 2013. 11 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 Ah yes, Lucy and Proudlock. They were the most swoon-worthy couple in SW3... oh, until Lucy found out that Proudlock was dating other women. 12 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV After meeting on the show in 2016, Rykard and Rachel lasted 18 months in the real world, a lot longer than most Love Island couples! 13 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 When Hugo was dating Millie Mackintosh in the show, he hooked up with her best friend Rosie. Millie then raised her glass to a party full of guests and said 'cheers to friendship'. However, Hugo later reconnected with Millie and the pair MARRIED in July 2018. Almost two years later, Millie gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, in May 2020. 14 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images These two were actually together for SIX YEARS! But after Charlie decided to quit TOWIE, he later publicly dumped Ferne on Twitter, with reports suggesting he made her choose between him and the show. 15 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Ever since Justin Bobby and Audrina split on The Hills, fans of the popular show have pleaded for them to rekindle their romance, even more so after Audrina announced she was divorcing her husband Corey Bohan. 16 of 31 CREDIT: E4 Spenny took Lucy to Paris in 2013 and we almost believed he had given up his womanising ways. We were wrong and he admitted to cheating on Lucy with several women. Spencer is now happily married with Vogue Williams and the pair have two adorable children together. 17 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Another TOWIE couple which led to a failed engagement. Despite Sam and Joey dating from 2011, the pair didn't make it down to aisle, ending their relationship in 2014. 18 of 31 CREDIT: E4 Louise joined the show as Spencer's (very despairing) girlfriend. Spencer being Spencer, couldn't stay faithful and resulted in a fair few teary scenes between the pair. 19 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Perhaps one of the strangest couples ever to grace TOWIE, The GC dated Charlie King in series four, but Charlie later announced he was gay on live TV. 20 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV After breaking Camilla Thurlow's heart, a lot of Love Island fans forget that Jonny Mitchell later coupled up with Tyla Carr. Of course, the romance didn't last when they left the villa! 21 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 Binky and Alex were love's young dream (kind of) for two years until his constant cheating became unforgivable. It all worked out well though as she now has the cutest little baby girl with JP and is loved up with boyfriend Max Darnton. 22 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Before she met, married and had a child with Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag actually dated a guy called Jordan Eubanks on the show. Their romance was played out during season one, before they split. 23 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Potentially one of the messiest break-ups in TOWIE history! After Jess and Ricky dated for two years, things seemed to be going well until Ricky was accused of texting other women. After the split, the pair ended up having a bitter Twitter war. Jess later found love with William Lee-Kemp and got engaged in March 2020. 24 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images As well as his 'fake' relationships for the show with Lauren Conrad and Kristen Cavallari, Brody's romance with Jayde seemed pretty serious in 2008. Despite getting matching tattoos, the pair split in December 2009. 25 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Series two of TOWIE saw the lovable Lauren Pope hooking up with Kirk Norcross. Despite the pair getting his and hers nose jobs', the pair split just weeks after. 26 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV They were one of the hottest couples ever to grace our screens, but things didn't work out for Montana Brown and Alex Beattie when they left the villa in 2017. In fact, their romance lasted just six weeks. 27 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Her time on the show may be best remembered for her turbulent relationship with Ricci Guarnaccio but Vicky Pattison's first Geordie Shore relationship was actually with Jay Gardner back in series one.They were attracted to each other as soon as they stepped in the house but decided they were better off as pals after a series of rows. 28 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson and TOWIE star Demi Sims hit it off when they both appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2019. Despite dating for a short time, the pair's romance was over before the series even ended. 29 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty He was one of the show's OG cast members but Harry Derbidge took a break from the TOWIE scene in 2011 before reappearing three years later (in some VERY skimpy swimwear) as Bobby Norris' boyfriend. It all ended in tears though when Harry confessed to sleeping with his ex on holiday in Tenerife. 30 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 E4 They sign up to date us normal folk but those Celebs Go Dating lot just can't resist breaking the rules and getting it on with each other, can they? In 2017, Charlotte Dawson hooked up with X Factor bad boy Frankie Cocozza but it didn't last once the show ended and she's now loved-up with rugby player Matt Sarsfield. 31 of 31 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty She might be loved up with footballer Jacob Blyth now but back in series three of Geordie Shore, Holly Hagan enjoyed a fling with co-star James Tindale. Unfortunately, she was left heartbroken when he returned to the house for series four with a girlfriend.