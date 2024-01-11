Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran on ‘unfinished business’ with All Stars Islander

To say the heat team is looking forward Love Island: All Stars is a cosmic understatement. It's like saying RuPaul is an alright drag queen or Claudia Winkleman has a bit of a fringe.

Frankly, we're wetting ourselves with excitement and we're starting to annoy people we don't know in the office.

The cast of Love Island: All Stars ©itv

That excitement peaked when ITV dropped the identities of the twelve returning Islanders earlier this week; seriously, a bit of wee might've come out when we got the email because the line-up is, well, star-studded. Not a Casa Amor bombshell in sight - no shade.

One of those glittering All Stars is none other Love Island 2021 finalist Toby Aromolaran who we've always had a bit of a soft spot for because he might just be the most adorable interviewee we've ever grilled.

We've interviewed Toby a few times over the last two years and we're always guaranteed to get two things from him – a cheeky smile that makes our knees go funny and some unfiltered Islander tea.

Toby Aromolaran ©©ITV

We had a million and one questions for Toby ahead of his All Stars debut so when we came face to face with him this week (well, on Zoom – he's in a holding villa in South Africa) we had two BIG conversation topics: Chloe Burrows (for obvious reasons) and Georgia Steel, for less obvious reasons. Allow us to explain...

Toby and Georgia recently took part in Love Island Games (an entirely different spin-off that loads of us still can't watch here in the UK) and now they're both taking part in All Stars. What you might not know is that although Toby and Georgia didn't last long on Love Island Games, they did grow close-ish, but unfortunately they were both dumped before anything came of it.

Naturally, we're now wondering whether they'll pick up where they left off on All Stars, as according to Toby there's "unfinished business" between them.

Georgia Steel ©©ITV

Toby revealed, "So I know Georgia very well from chatting to her in the Games. I feel like we got on really well.

"That might be unfinished business, to be fair. Like if she came in, I feel like we'll definitely have to speak about the Games and, obviously, how we left together and like how we were going.

"But yeah, it's one of those ones where it'll be interesting to see if she does come in; it'll be interesting to see her and I think it'll be interesting for her to see me as well."

He summarised by saying (while smiling cheekily but that's not news), "You can never know what happens. We could leave the villa together, we could end up in an argument. Who knows?"

We'll take both, thanks – but to be fair we're pure chaos.

Georgia echoed a similar sentiment in a separate interview, saying, "I liked that I coupled up with Toby [in the Games]. We were in there for four days, so we didn't really get to progress anything. I thought he was a really nice boy, like we really got on.

"So, I don't know, if he came in the villa, I'd feel really...I think I'd feel comforted a bit because he already knows me to a certain level, but we never really had the opportunity to develop. And I think, yeah, that could be a nice little thing.”

A bit more wee might've just come out.

