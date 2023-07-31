9 moments that defined Ella and Tyrique’s relationship

It’s somehow been eight weeks since the start of Love Island 2023, when Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde coupled up on day one. Fast forward to now and they’ve got a major chance of winning the show, having made it to the final alongside three other couples.

But it’s not exactly been the smoothest ride, has it? There have been plenty of bumps along the way en route to the final four.

Well, we love a rollercoaster relationship journey, so join us as we take a look back at some of the pivotal ups and downs that have defined Ella and Ty’s relationship.

Ty and Ella have made it all the way to the Love Island final ©ITV Pictures

They knew each other before the show

Ella and Tyrique's relationship was basically written in the stars as they'd actually met at a London nightclub just weeks before entering the villa. Awkwardly, Ty couldn't remember Ella as she had blonde hair on the night out, but the public clearly decided they look good together as they voted them to be together.

Tyrique coupled up with Leah

The first major test for Ella and Tyrique's relationship was the arrival of bombshell Leah Taylor. Ty's head turned almost immediately and he had more than a few flirty conversations with Leah. Who could forget the moment she twirled for him? In fact, Leah turned Ty's head so much that he decided to ditch Ella and couple up with her.

Tyrique recoupled with Leah on day nine ©ITV Pictures

Tyrique and Ella get back together

It wasn't long after recoupling with Leah that Tyrique decided that Ella was actually the woman for him. After awkwardly shutting things with Leah down, the footballer told Ella that she was the one he wanted and they eventually recoupled.

Tyrique misses the game

Although he chose to commit to Ella, Tyrique just couldn't let the single life go entirely and told Ella that he 'missed the game'. Not the words you want to hear on a dating show, eh?

They close things off

Just before heading into Casa Amor, Ty and Ella decided to 'close off' their relationship. That basically means that they didn't want to get to know any other bombshells, but we all know how that went...

Tyrique and Ella have been together since day one, apart from a small Leah Taylor-shaped bump in the road ©ITV Pictures

Ella returns from Casa Amor with Ouzy

After weeks of his playboy behaviour, it was actually Ella, not Tyrique, who strayed during Casa Amor when she got to know Ouzy See. They already knew each other from the outside world and clearly had a strong connection, which led to Ella bringing Ouzy back to the main villa. Ty was left devastated when Ella and Ouzy returned from Casa and insisted that there was no going back for them.

Ella recoupled with Ouzy in Casa Amor ©ITV Pictures

Ella B entered the villa as a bombshell

Just when they were getting things back on track after Casa Amor, another blast from the past threatened to derail Ella and Tyrique's relationship once again when Ella Barnes entered the villa as a bombshell with her sights firmly set on Tyrique. The pair knew each other before the villa and had even kissed on a night out just weeks before the series started. However, Tyrique was quick to shut things down despite the bombshell joking that there could be a 'Battles of the Ellas'.

They got the seal of approval from each other's families

Meet the Parents can often provide some awkward moments, but it turns out Ella and Tyrique had nothing to worry about as they were given the green light by their families when they entered the villa. Tyrique's mum even joked that wedding bells could be on the horizon.

Tyrique drops the L-bomb

After closing things off and making it past all the hurdles that the villa threw up, Tyrique decided he wanted to tell Ella he loved her. With the help of the boys, he set up the bean bags and some chocolate covered strawberries outside the front entrance and told Ella that he loved her and she said it back. Aww.

Ella and Tyrique have both admitted they love each other ©ITV Pictures