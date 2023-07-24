Love Island’s Amber Wise sparks rumours she’s recoupled with another bombshell

by Sarah O'Byrne |

Just because an Islander has left the Love Island villa, it doesn’t mean their search for love is over.

Islanders have been known to couple up even after leaving the show and Love Island 2023 is no exception, with two former Casa Amor bombshell seemingly coupling up back in the UK.

Amber Wise, aka the 19-year-old daughter of former Chelsea player Dennis Wise, became this year’s youngest Islander when she was one of the six Casa Amor girls to enter the villa. She stayed in the main villa with Sammy Root, but he ultimately only had eyes for his now-girlfriend, Jess Harding.

Josh and Amber were dumped after receiving least votes for most compatible couple ©ITV Pictures

Amber then coupled up with Essex-native Josh Brocklebank before the pair were sent packing in a savage quadruple dumping. However, her Love Island journey didn’t end there.

Many fans think that Amber's latest TikTok is about 20 year old Kodie Murphy, one of the Love Island 2023 Casa Amor boys.

The TikTok sees Amber glammed up with the caption, “Guess who I’m off to see.”

Many got the hint, with dozens simply commenting, “Kodieee” and “KODIE obviously.”

The pair never interacted on the show, as Kodie was dumped from the villa after he failed to make a connection with any of the girls during Casa Amor.

However the bombshells first spared rumours last week when Amber duetted Kodie’s TikTok where he appeared to be waiting for “that one Islander” to leave the villa.

Many fans approved with one person commenting, “Nah they really would be the cutest couple 😍”.

Someone else added, “No cos this would genuinely be the sweetest, cutest couple ever.”

The pair fuelled the rumours even more when Kodie was spotted on Amber’s Instagram Story.

Hmm.

Are Amber and Kodie the couple we never knew we needed?