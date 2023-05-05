Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford shows off BANGING hair transformation

When she was in the Love Island villa, Lucinda Strafford became known for her drop dead gorgeous style (as well the way she says the word ‘really’) and she’s established a successful career as an influencer in the two years since she left the villa.

We regularly check in with Lucinda’s Instagram for style and beauty inspo and were wowed during a recent scroll on the ‘gram when we saw that she’d debuted a stunning new look.

Frankly, Lucinda’s new hairstyle is BANGING. Geddit? ‘Cause she’s got bangs.

Lucinda’s new ‘do went down a storm with her followers, with fellow Love Island 2021 star Liberty Poole commenting, “The fringe is giving 👏👏👏.”

“I love the bangs 😍,” remarked a fan.

This isn’t the first time that Lucinda has unveiled a major hair transformation as she dyed her traditionally blonde locks brunette last May.

She shared the photos of her brown hair on her Instagram story along with a poll in which she asked her followers, "Guys what do we think of the dark hair?"

©@lucindastrafford's Instagram story

In another post she added, "Asking because I DON'T KNOW!? Might go slightly lighter but at least I've tried it."

In a third post of her new locks, she addressed questions about whether she'd had surgery on her lips. She responded, "Also guys I'm getting a lot of Q's on my lips & if I've had them done again.

"Last time I got them done was in 2019 when I was 19.

"Have not touched them since & only thing I have ever had done."

Outside of her new hairdo, you may have found yourself wondering what else Lucinda has been up to since she left the show. Well, fear not - here’s all the tea about Lucinda…

Who is Lucinda Strafford?

Lucinda is a reality TV star and influencer who first became famous when she joined the cast of Love Island during the 2021 series. She entered the villa as a bombshell alongside eventual winner Millie Court.

How old is Lucinda Strafford?

Born on 4 November 2000, Lucinda is currently 23 years old.

Where is Lucinda Strafford from?

She’s from Brighton.

©ITV Pictures

What is Lucinda Strafford’s job?

Before joining the villa Lucinda worked as an online fashion boutique owner. Since leaving she has become something of an influencer amassing over 800k followers.

Why did Lucinda Strafford go on Love Island?

To find love, duh. Just before she joined the villa she said, “I’m a relationship kind of girl. The timing is right and I want to have some fun.”

While this was her aim when she went on the show, she later admitted she she "didn’t find actual love in the villa" even though she tried her hardest to.

©Getty Images

Lucinda dated footballer Aaron Connolly for two years but their relationship came to an end back in March of last year when he allegedly broke Covid rules to romance another woman.

It’s claimed Aaron “begged” Lucinda not to go on Love Island but she stuck to her guns and jetted out to Mallorca. While Aaron was left heartbroken after she joined the show, the two of them started dating again once she returned to the UK.

After dating on/off for three and a half years, they announced they had called it quits last. A source told The Sun, "Everyone thought Lucinda and Aaron would make a real go of things this time round.

"Aaron was pretty cut up when she decided to do Love Island but they moved on from it and seemed stronger than ever.

"In the end they just couldn't make it work and have decided it would be better for both of them if they remained single."

What happened with Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland?

©Getty

Lucinda initially coupled up with Brad McClelland in the villa, however the producers put them in an impossible position - either one of them had to volunteer to leave the show or both of them had to.

Brad sacrificed himself, but this was not to be the end of their relationship. After leaving the villa it was clear Brad still had feelings for Lucinda, and after she was booted from the show they reportedly reunited. It clearly didn't amount to anything though, as Lucinda was soon back with footballer Aaron.

What happened with Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis?

©Getty

After Brad left the villa, Lucinda struck up romance with Aaron Francis. However, love clearly wasn't in the air as she later revealed that outside of the show their relationship lasted less than 72 hours (oof).

Does Lucinda Strafford have Instagram?

She does, indeed. If you want to follow her, you can at @lucindastrafford.