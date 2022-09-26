  1. Home
Brad McClelland’s new girlfriend ‘revealed’ – and she’s got a VERY famous brother

The Love Island 2021 star is ‘head-over-heels’

by Ben Pulsford |
We know, we know... Love Island 2021 feels like an actual lifetime ago – like TWO Pumpkin Spice Latte seasons ago! So don't worry, we had to give hunky Brad McClelland a Google to remind ourselves too, and this is our actual job.

Brad as the fourth boy added to the Love Island 2021 line-up and he's also definitely NOT winter Love Island star Luke Mabbott (apparently - that was part of our Googling), although we'd be keen to see the DNA results, because seriously. If they're not twins separated at birth, it could just be that Love Island producers like to cast people who look the same year after year - no, that can't be it.

Perhaps we can distinguish them via their famous girlfriends, which according to reports, Brad now has.

Rumours are flying that the Love Island star has been romancing the sister of a VERY famous football star since the summer.

It's claimed that Brad is currently dating Daisy Maguire, a talent assistant at Soccer Aid Productions, and the sister of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

A source told The Sun, "Daisy and Brad haven’t been dating for long but they’re absolutely head-over-heels.

“They make a lovely couple and their respective family and friends think they make a good match.

“It is early days but Daisy makes Brad really happy. He can’t stop smiling.”

If it means Brad's boyish good looks are back in the press again, we're obviously here for it. At least while Luke is a little quiet...

As he moves on with here's new girlfriend, here's everything you need to know about Brad...

Who is Brad McClelland?

Brad McClelland was the fourth lad to enter the villa as part of the original 2021 lineup. He's a big fan of adventure and travelling, with plenty of exotic snaps taken everywhere from Thailand to the Scottish lowlands. He describes himself as a "gym goer and coffee lover" - could he BE anymore wholesome?

And now, not only is he wholesome, but he's blonde, too.

How old is Brad McClelland?

Brad is 27-years-young.

Is Brad McClelland from Amble, Northumberland?

In case you missed it during his unforgettable date with Lucinda Strafford last year, where he mentioned it about 174629 times, Brad is from this lush green planes of Amble, Northumberland.

WATCH: 'You Never Admitted That!' Dami, Indiyah, Paige, Adam & Andrew Address Love Island Rumours

What is Brad McClelland's job?

Before appearing on Love Island, Brad was officially a labourer (and with that bod, we're honestly not surprised) but described himself as a bit of a wheeler-dealer type.

“I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible," he says. "They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.”

At least he's honest.

What is Brad McClelland's relationship history?

Prior to appearing on Love Island, Brad told producers that he was looking forward to taking dating offline, saying, "I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back."

He's also definitley got a type on paper, as he cited Zara McDermott, Megan Fox and Sommer Ray as his celebrity crushes.

Brad's journey for love on the show was, well, short, he had brief (really brief) dalliances with Faye Winter, Rachel Finni and Lucinda Strafford before being dumped from the villa on day 16.

Is Brad McClelland on Instagram?

It was touch and go for a minute there but we eventually tracked Brad down @brad_mclell.

