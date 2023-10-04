Love Island: Lucinda Strafford’s new job revealed and we didn’t see this coming

We appreciate there's approximately 306 different offshoots of Love Island these days, but surely you remember Love Island 2021 icon of icons Lucinda Strafford?

No? Bad Love Island fan. BAD. What if we said, "Reallyyyyyyy?" She said that a lot in the summer of 2021. A LOT.

And then we said it for the majority of lockdown.

Lucinda appeared on Love Island in 2021 ©ITV

Anyway, she might've only lasted 19 days in the series 7 villa, but Chloe Burrows and MillIe Court's (alleged) former best mate left a lasting impression on the Love Island fandom, and as such, has gone on to slay the influencer game and slay even harder with her fashion brand, The Luxe Range.

Being just 23 years old, we assumed this would be Lucinda's path for at least another decade or so, but it seems she's gone and got herself a new job in 2023 – one which takes her right back to her roots (finding love on reality telly).

According to a big reveal on the So Dramatic podcast, Lucinda has signed up to take part in Love Island Australia.

Lucinda ©Getty

However...and in the world of showbiz journalism, this is a big HOWEVER.

Lucinda's new exciting job is yet to be confirmed by any Love Island bosses or Lucinda herself, so although we're hyped at the prospect of her Love Island return, we'll reserve our full excitement until our queen makes an official proclamation. Really? Yes.

Although, if this is on the cards, Lucinda, remember that winter Love Island's Jessie Wynter embarked on such a Love Island journey earlier this year (albeit in reverse) and now she and WIll Young are living happily ever after on his farm.

Lucinda is a reality TV star and influencer who first became famous when she joined the cast of Love Island during the 2021 series. She entered the villa as a bombshell alongside eventual winner Millie Court.

Lucinda initially coupled up with Brad McClelland in the villa, however the producers put them in an impossible position - either one of them had to volunteer to leave the show or both of them had to.

Brad and Lucinda ©ITV Pictures

Brad sacrificed himself, but this was not to be the end of their relationship. After leaving the villa it was clear Brad still had feelings for Lucinda, and after she was booted from the show they reportedly reunited – it clearly didn't amount to anything though. Boo.

After Brad left the villa, Lucinda struck up romance with Aaron Francis. However, love clearly wasn't in the air as she later revealed that outside of the show their relationship lasted less than 72 hours (oof).