Controversial Love Island 2023 star has a ‘spicy’ new job

Let's be honest, a Love Island stars leaving the villa and launching an OnlyFans several weeks later is starting to become more predictable than a Love Island star leaving the villa and getting their own Hello Fresh code or being invited to a Pretty Little Thing or Shein party. It just goes with the territory now, and why not, eh? They're riding a limited fame wave and it's a lucrative way of making that money, honey (if done right). A couple of hundred quid for a saucy snap of our bear trotters? Hey, it's good work if you can get it.

To be fair, contrary to popular belief, OnlyFans isn't all saucy stuff; all sorts of content creators sell a variety of bits and bobs on the popular content creation platform – for example Adam Collard used to sell workout vids and nutrition tips (which tbh disappointed us once upon a time when we 'accidentally' subscribed slightly tipsy after a night out last summer).

Controversial Love Island 2023 star George Fensom, however, has promised to post 'spice' on his brand-new OnlyFans page (well, we're assuming the content's spicy – he used the chilli emoji as part of his announcement, along with a naked mirror selfie).

George has joined OnlyFans ©Instagram/@georgefensom

Yep, George is following in the footsteps of his Love Island 2023 co-star Kodie Murphy and turning to the social platform to post saucy content that Instagram is far too prudish for, and charging $12.99 a month.

A whole host of Love Island stars have made absolute bank on OnlyFans in recent years, the big success stories being Megan Barton-Hanson, Shannon Singh, Thomas Powell, and All Stars contestant Hannah Elizabeth.

George was an OG Islander on last summer's edition of Love Island, entering the 2023 villa alongside icons like Molly Marsh, Catherine Agbaje and Mitch Taylor. The public coupled him up with series winner Jess Harding on day one, unfortunately Jess didn't feel a connection leaving George vulnerable, resulting in him being the first Islander to be dumped from the villa last summer on day five.

George was coupled up with Jess Harding on day one ©ITV

While he was in holding prior to entering the Love Island villa, a series of old homophobic tweets posted by George when he was 15 years old resurfaced online, resulting in many fans demanding that he be removed from the villa. George has since apologised publicly for the tweets, saying, “Everyone has said things that they regret. The difference in the way that I’ll defend myself is the way that I’m owning that and I’ve admitted that that was the wrong thing to say.”

Just before the tweet scandal, a TikTok posted by George's former partner criticising him of "lying and cheating" began circulating.