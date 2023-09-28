Love Island’s Zach Noble addresses Molly Marsh ‘split’

Those Love Island 2023 couples slapped. Hard. For the first time in a long, long time we actually watched Love Island and genuinely believed we were witnessing some authentic connections blossoming before our eyes – and not just a meal ticket to the final and a few sponsorship deals to round off summer.

One of those couples was – to our complete surprise (in that we never saw it coming) – Zach Noble and Molly Marsh. A basketball player from South London and a musical theatre student/influencer from Doncaster? It didn't scream longevity.

Molly and Zach ©©ITV Plc

Despite making it to the final – coming in fourth place – it seems that half the internet (and, no doubt Kady McDermott) sniffed a split on the horizon. As such, break-up rumours have circulated Zach and Molly's relationship pretty much since they landed on UK soil.

Those rumours reached new heights earlier this week when separate rumours began circulating that Zach and fellow Love Island 2023 star Mitch Taylor were involved in an altercation at a London event, where the pair reportedly declared that they were the "most famous people" in the room. Rumours also started flying that one of the Islanders made a homophobic comment at the same event.

Mitch has since taken responsibility for the accusations, clarifying that his bestie Zach was not involved in any way; Zach has shared a similar sentiment to his followers.

Nevertheless, the controversial incident has resulted in the internet shining a brighter and harsher light on Zach and Molly's relationship with many demanding to know whether the Love Island pair are actually still together. Cue straight-talking Zach releasing a statement to shut down the split rumours once and for all...

Zach addressed the split rumours on Instagram ©Instagram

The 6ft5 Love Island finalist took to his Instagram to film a statement for his 480K followers. He said sternly, "It's come to my attention, yeah, that there have been some rumours going around – they've been circulating the internet – that me and Molly have recently split-up.

"Look, let me just come out and say it, it's true. We've broken up and it's unfortunate to say the least."

Exhale, there's more...

Zach and Molly pictured together earlier this week ©Getty

Zach immediately panned his phone round to reveal Molly hiding from shot and giggling. So, yeah, forget the rumours – they're very much still together. In fact, the pair are laughing in the face of such speculation; which, frankly, is the best way to do it when the internet just won't stop. Not us this time, FYI...

Our hearts sunk for a minute there, though.

Zach continued, addressing the endless scrutiny on his relationship, "Do you know what it is? It just does my nut in."