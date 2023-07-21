Love Island 2023: Kady McDermott calls out Molly Marsh following controversial exit from show

It’s fair to say that her second Love Island stint wasn’t quite as iconic as her first, but Kady McDermott definitely provided one of this year’s most memorable moments when she coupled up with Zachariah Noble and inadvertently sent Molly Marsh home.

But, we all know, Molly got her revenge when she returned as a Casa Amor bombshell and recoupled with Zach – meaning Kady was left single.

Viewers saw the girls exchange a couple of pass-agg comments at the fire pit, but it was Molly who got the last laugh (quite literally) when Kady and her partner Ouzy See were sent packing at the Beach Club this week.

Kady and Ouzy were dumped from the villa, much to Molly's delight ©ITV Pictures

Molly wasn’t able to hide the smirk on her face when Kady and Ouzy found themselves in the bottom three after a public vote for the most compatible couple and it definitely didn’t go unnoticed. Especially by Kady herself.

Now that she’s out of the villa, Kady’s back on social media and recently responded to one fan who passionately tweeted, “Oii @LoveIsland after seeing Molly’s smirks and that, run @kadymcdermottx back ONE MORE TIME!!”

Kady shadily replied, “Whilst she was wearing my bikini, make it make sense 😭.”

To be fair, it was a lovely bikini. But blimey, we’d love to be a fly on the wall the next time those two come face-to-face.

Following Kady and Ouzy’s exit, which sparked disagreement from Tyrique Hyde and Abi Moores, Molly admitted that Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki had done her a “favour” by not saving them as she didn’t enjoy seeing Zach’s ex around the villa.

Molly was NOT happy when Zach kissed his ex Kady during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge ©ITV Pictures

Her comments came after Zach and Kady snogged each other in the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, which was SO awks.

Molly was later left in tears after confronting Zach about the kisses at the Beach Club, although they now seem to be back on the straight and narrow. Thank goodness for that, eh?