Kady McDermott returns to ‘the dark side’ following Ouzy See split

Is it bold of us to say that this year's cast of Love Island are the most dramatic yet?

During their time in the villa the contestants were always caught up in some sort of beef, usually it was because of the chaotic relationship between Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde.

Or because 'Messy' Mitch Taylor was simply bored and wanted to cause some havoc.

Since Love Island 2023 came to and end, and Jess Harding and Sammy Root were crowned winners, the Islanders have been making the rounds and chatting about their experience on the dating show, and honestly, it is absolute carnage.

From unfollowing each other to calling out the most 'game-playing' Islander, this year's cast haven't just been spilling tea, they've been making their own brew.

Love Island 2016 OG and returning bombshell, Kady McDermott has been at the forefront of the brutal honesty campaign and although some of her fellow villa mates have called her out for being 'messy', that hasn't stopped Kady from opening up.

Keeping her followers up to date on what's happening in the world of Kady McDermott, including recently splitting from Ouzy See and denying that she has a secret boyfriend, the Islander recently revealed a new look.

Classic move after a break up.

Posting a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, Kady showcased her new dark chocolate locks with the caption, "She back on the dark side."

During her time on this year's Love Island, Kady's hair was a deep honey colour and looked gorge with her tan and aquamarine eyes but this new darker shade? An absolute vibe.

It's giving She-Go, it's giving Vanessa from The Little Mermaid, it's giving Catwoman, it's giving to mess with me.

If you thought Kady was in her villain era before, we have a feeling that was only just the beginning.

When Kady revealed that she and the Casa Amor lad had split, fans assumed it was because of Kady and her 'secret boyfriend' but Ouzy piped up and confirmed it had nada to do with the rumours.