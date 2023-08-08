Love Island’s Mitch Taylor reveals the Islander who has unfollowed him

We’ve only just started to recover from that explosive Love Island reunion drama, but it’s all kicking off again this week. Not only have Kady McDermott and Ouzy See confirmed their split in a cryptic Instagram statement, but Mitchel Taylor is being typically messy while doing the post-villa press rounds.

As well as calling Kady out for allegedly having a secret boyfriend while she was in the villa (something she denies), Mitch visited us at heat HQ with Ella Barnes for a game of Who’s Most Likely To?

He gave us loads of backstage goss (come on, did you expect anything less from Messy Mitch?) as he dished the dirt on steamy unaired Scott van-der-Sluis and Abi Moores scenes (well, technically Ella B was responsible for that specific tea-spillage) and revealed which Islander has UNFOLLOWED him after the reunion.

Ella B and Mitch spoke out as they played Who's Most Likely To? with heat ©ITV Pictures

After they shared a war of words on social media and at the reunion – and following his secret boyfriend allegations – you probably won’t be surprised to learn that it’s Kady who has unfollowed Mitch. Just hours prior to our interview with him, nonetheless.

When asked which Love Island 2023 contestant was most likely to unfollow one of their fellow Islanders, Mitch revealed, “Kady unfollowed me today. I wonder why?”

He continued, “I went on an interview yesterday and just retaliated to all the podcasts Kady had gone on and spoke about me and Ella being fake and our friends as well, so I retaliated.

“Kady didn’t like that and unfollowed me and obviously I unfollowed her, so…”

Kady and Mitch have unfollowed each other after he claimed she had a secret boyfriend ©ITV Pictures

Ooh, awkward. We’re guessing Mitch is referring the comments Kady made on heat Dates last month when she told host Harriet Rose that his relationship with Ella B is “fake from both sides”.

“In the villa, we are with each other every second of every day. We know if there’s genuine connections or not [and] them two are faking it,” Kady explained.

She added, “Mitch is very smart. He’s studied every series of Love Island. He is a super fan of Love Island.

“He even said to me he wants to be a memorable character.”