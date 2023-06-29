Kady McDermott’s boyfriends: who has the Love Island star dated?

The new series of Love Island is serving.

Super hot bombshells? Hello, Whitney Adebayo and Zachariah Noble.

An unexpected and dramatic dumping? So long, Molly Marsh. For now at least.

Contestants who can't help but have their 'heads turned'? Someone get Ella Thomas a leash for Tyrique Hyde, please.

And, of course, the return of an iconic Islander in the form of Love Island 2016 'pocket rocket' Kady McDermott.

Kady joined Love Island 2023 as a bombshell

When Kady strolled into the villa all sultry and sassy the Love Island 2023 boys didn't know what to do with themselves and it didn't take long for Tyrique, Zach and Scott van-der-Sluis to start making moves on the bombshell.

But in one of the most brutal moves in Love Island history, Kady was forced to couple up with one of the lads after just 24 hours - which would leave whoever they were in a couple with at the time vulnerable.

After Kady picked Zach as her partner, Molly was made single and automatically chucked out of the Love Island villa. We told you it was serving.

Molly was dumped from the villa when Kady chose to couple up with Zach

Zach was emotional for approximately 0.2 seconds after Molly was booted, but all it took was a look into Kady's baby blues and he was miraculously single and happy as Larry to crack on with Kady.

Molly, who?

But either Zach has lost his charm or Kady isn't vibing as a fabulously awkward AF moment occurred when Zach leaned in for a smooch on the terrace and Kady told him "thanks but no thanks".

Zach tried to kiss Kady on the terrace

Although there is a very high chance Kady doesn't want to snog a guy she has known for less than two days, fans seem to be under the impression that the returning Islander isn't ACTUALLY single.

Sorry, what and a who now?

Viewers have taken to Twitter during recent episodes to voice their thoughts on the subject.

One fan tweeted, "Guys I'm convinced Kady has a boyfriend at home cos she really isn't giving rn #loveisland," with another in agreement as they said, "Kady has a boyfriend back home, she is here on business."

Fuel was added to the fire during the kissing challenge when the Islander refused to give the boys more than a peck. "Kady DEFINITELY has a boyfriend #loveisland," one person wrote.

Another added, "Kady looks FED UP. Send her back to her boyfriend pls #LoveIsland."

Whether or not Kady has a secret fella watching her flirt it up a storm with Zach is yet to proven, but here is a little list of the guys the Love Island star has dated.

Scott Thomas Kady and Scott met during Love Island 2016 and continued to date on the outside world, she even moved into his swanky Manchester pad but things just weren't meant to be and they split for good in December 2017 after a series of rows. Myles Barnett Kady dated TOWIE star Myles Barnett in 2018 and even starred alongside him on The Only Way is Essex, after several off/on moments they officially split in 2021. Matty Cash Kady also dated Aston Villa footballer, Matty Cash. After a short romance they split in November 2021.