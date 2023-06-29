Malia Arkian: where is the Love Island 2016 star who fought with Kady McDermott now?

If you haven’t seen the, frankly, iconic second season of Love Island, which originally aired in 2016, then the name Malia Arkian might not ring any bells. However, despite her short-lived time in the villa, she was responsible for one of the most talked about moments in the history of the ITV2 show.

Just hours after entering the villa as a bombshell, Malia was involved in an argument with Kady McDermott over spilled wine and was removed from the villa by producers after allegedly getting physical with her co-star.

It’s been seven years since the eventful scenes aired on our screens and a lot has changed then, not least Malia’s life as she’s gone from a reality star and wannabe singer to business owner with a footballer fiancé to boot.

Where is Love Island’s Malia Arkian now?

Malia is loved-up with her footballer fiancé Hope Akpan and the pair have a daughter called Halo.

She's also co-owner of a VERY fancy cafe in Hale, Cheshire.

©ITV

Why was Malia Arkian removed from the Love Island villa?

Malia was ejected from the villa in 2016 just hours after making her arrival following a heated altercation with Kady McDermott.

Kady spilled wine over Malia's legs and feet following the bombshell's date with Kady's then-man Scott Thomas, which, although accidental, was taken as deliberate by the newcomer.

"If you wanna speak to me, just come in there. You don’t do that with me, not at all," Malia told Kady.

As Malia walked away, Kady shouted, “Do you honestly think I’d waste my wine over you? It was a f--king accident," to which Malia hit back, “Shut up you b-tch. Who the f--k do you think you are?”

The pair then broke into a fight before Malia was removed from the villa. Speaking in the Beach Hut following the incident, Kady said, "There’s no way someone’s coming in shouting at me like that. I mean, she hasn’t even been in the villa for five minutes. So I started getting rowdy back. The next thing you know, she full on shoves me.

“I’m a rowdy girl, but I’ve never in my life been in a physical fight. I think we both overreacted to be honest. I just wish I’d let her shout, I wish I didn’t react back. I really regret it.”

What has Malia Arkian said about Kady McDermott?

Malia and Kady reignited their feud in 2019 when Sherif Lanre was removed from the villa following an incident with Molly-Mae Hague.

At the time, Kady claimed her fight with Malia was even worse than the scenes that aired on TV as she tweeted, "She punched me in the nose after and gave me a nose bleed but they didn’t show it as too graphic 😂🙈🥊🥊🥊🥊."

Malia branded Kady a "compulsive liar" and told The Daily Mail, "She's sat thinking how to make a living, I never punched her she’s a compulsive liar. She needs professional help."

CHECK OUT Love Island's most controversial moments

Gallery View Gallery 11 photos 1 of 11 CREDIT: ITV Faye Winter and Teddy Soares feud Following the Mad Movies challenge that showed Teddy talking to Casa Amor bombshell Clarisse Juliette, Faye Winter was left furious. For the majority of the following episode, that was an hour-long, Faye was shouting at Teddy, Matthew MacNabb and even Dale Mehmet. As a result of the showdown, Ofcom received a record number of 24,763 complaints from viewers.

Who is Malia Arkian’s fiancé?

Malia is engaged to footballer Hope Akpan, whose credits include Atherton Laburnum Rovers, Crawley Town, Reading, Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion, Bradford City and the Nigeria national team.

The couple announced they were engaged in June 2019 when Malia also revealed she was four months pregnant with their first child.

Does Malia Arkian have any children?

After announcing her pregnancy in June 2019, Malia gave birth to a baby girl named Halo in October.

Alongside a series of sweet snaps of the newborn, the reality star wrote, "Welcome To The World Baby Halo, dreams do come true, we are eternally grateful! Thank you God, born 25th October 12:45pm weighing 7.7 pounds."

In another post, Malia said she'd had a "smooth and natural labour" and told her followers that Hope was a "hands-on, loving" father.

How old is Malia Arkian?

Malia was born on 24 June 1989.

Where is Malia Arkian from?

Malia was born and raised in Iran but later moved to the UK where she lived and worked in Manchester as a make-up artist.

Does Malia Arkian have Instagram?