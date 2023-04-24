Love Island final couple ‘SPLIT’ one month after show ends 💔

It’s only been a matter of weeks since winter Love Island 2023 came to an end and already a number of couples from the series have split.

Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook were the first couple to go their separate ways, while Zara Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin called it quits on the same day.

But now, the first of the final four couples have allegedly broken up and we definitely didn’t see this coming.

One of winter Love Island 2023's final four couples have allegedly split ©ITV Pictures

According to reports, Samie Elishi and Tom Clare have split just a month after they finished in third place.

Although they made their villa romance official in the outside world when they became boyfriend and girlfriend, it’s claimed that Samie and Tom struggled to make their relationship work due to the distance between them and their busy work schedules.

An insider explained, “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

It's claimed Samie and Tom split due to long distance and busy work schedules ©ITV Pictures

They told The Sun, “The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

heat have contacted Samie and Tom’s representatives for comment.

Samie and Tom’s rumoured split comes just a couple of weeks after Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda called time on their relationship after initially denying split rumours.

It was reported that Olivia and Maxwell remain on amicable terms, with a source close to the couple insisting, “They had fun while it lasted, and there are no hard feelings at all, but he obviously went to Mexico, and Olivia has been focusing on work projects. They have naturally drifted apart."