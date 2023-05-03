Liam Reardon breaks silence on Millie Court reunion rumours

Remember last month when we all got wind of a possible Love Island reconciliation after it was reported that Millie Court and Liam Reardon were back on again? Well, we have an update from Mr Reardon himself (well, sort of) and it's dead exciting (well, sort of).

Just a reminder, the iconic Love Island 2021 couple won the show two years ago – even after all that Casa Amor drama – and even moved in together IRL; a far cry from the fate that most Love Island couples face (RIP Tom Clare and Samie Elishi).

However, in 2022 it came to light that Millie and Liam had split – news that left us genuinely DEVASTATED here at heatworld. It's never nice to see a Love Island couple part ways (also RIP Casey O'Gorman and Rosie Seabrook), but Love Island WINNERS parting ways really does cut deep and leave a scar.

liam and millie together in 2021 ©Getty Images

Fast forward to April 2023 and rumours were flying that the former winners had secretly reunited behind closed doors (well, away from social media).

And this week, Liam appears to have addressed the rumours directly in an Instagram Q&A.

A fan – representing ALL OF US – wrote to Liam, "You know what we all want to know 😂." Which is totally fair because he TOTALLY does. Sadly, he responded in the most Liam way.

The Love Island lad did his best impression of the thinking face emoji and wrote, "What's that?"

You. Fit. Tease.

Instagram/liamreardon1

The duo were apparently spotted together in the Lake District in early April with an onlooker telling The Sun, "They both popped in to pick up their takeaway.

"He was wearing a hoodie but she strolled in with her sunglasses on her head.

"Every Love Island fan in the place knew who they were - Liam's name even came up on the screen with his order."

millie and liam together in the villa ©ITV

It was only the other day that Millie's BFF Chloe Burrows kind-of-hinted at the reunion on her new YouTube show.

Chloe described Millie's type as "talk, dark, handsome and Welsh". Hmm.

Millie only recently admitted that she is seeing someone.

"There's been a lot of rumours and a lot in the press, I am going to confirm that I am dating someone but I'm not ready to tell you guys yet," she explained on her YouTube channel.

liam and millie are reportedly back together ©ITV

"I love you guys and I love your support but it's early doors and you experienced a whole full blown, meeting someone, relationship on TV, my whole thing and then everything afterwards. As much as that was the best experience ever, it is a lot when you have all eyes on you and your relationship.

"Lots of judgement, lots of people sending you messages because they've seen the other person out and it means absolutely nothing. They're just talking to another person, 'They're cheating on you', when it's just a chat. I chat to boys on a night out, just making friends. There's nothing in it but I struggled with that a lot because it wasn't nice.

"I don't want people involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. That was a big part of why my last relationship ended but it's been a while since then."

liam and millie on a date in the villa ©ITV

She then added, "This next chapter, I'm going to be keeping it a secret for a little bit to see how it goes.

"Obviously, in the end I will tell you guys because I'm sure we'll get pictured together going out but that's all I'm going to say for now."

'Going out' like going going out to pick up a takeaway together?

Well, there goes all those Millie and George Baggs rumours.

heatworld has contacted Millie and Liam's reps for comment.