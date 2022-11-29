Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reveals ideal Islander and it’s NOT Davide Sanclimenti

by Hannah Mellin and Ben Pulsford |

Love Island winner Ekin-Su has inadvertently revealed the identity of her ideal Islander and as it turns out it's not fellow winner/bf Davide – it is, however, an equally handsome Love Island 2021 star.

Since Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti left the Love Island 2022 villa £50,000 richer (pocket change if you take into account their GLOBAL influence all these months later), our golden couple appear to have gone from strength to strength, including bagging their own spin-off ITV reality show, Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings (arguably the most unimaginative reality show name EVER – call heatworld next time, babs). Nevertheless, they're smashing the game and (seemingly) that funny little thing called love.

We throw subtle shade because we're jealous, obviously.

We're betting Davide just let one slip here. Just look at Ekin-Su's face... Pure joy (Getty)

HOWEVER, Ekin-Su recently accidentally revealed that – as perfect as this fairy tale seems on paper – Davide isn't exactly her ideal Islander; in that she likes farts, and he doesn't.

Yep, this is the calibre of journalism it's come to.

In an exclusive interview with heatworld, Ekin-Su admitted to loving Davide's farts. We hope you've had your breakfast – this is worse than that Danica story we wrote yesterday.

When asked what gives Ekin-Su the ick, Davide joked, "When I fart. No, she loves it..."

"It's true. I sniff his fart," Ekin replied. "I love it. It stinks."

If our editor is reading this, consider this our resignation.

Having rewatched that TikTok seven or eight HUNDRED times to confirm what we'd just heard, it's quite clear that Davide isn't into, erm, romantic fart sniffing. HOWEVER, we've found another Love Island winner who is...

Earlier this month, Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon – who recently split with fellow 2021 champion Millie Court – told Closer Online what he likes in a relationship and we're equally as grossed out. Ahead of his appearance on Celebs Go Dating Liam exclusively revealed, "Some people say [ their ick is ] farting but if a girl farts in front of me I'd love that," he joked.

He went on to say, "It's funny though. It shows they're comfortable in front of me.

"I know people who have been in relationships for five years and they've never farted in front of each other. That's not happening with me. After the third date you've got to be comfortable."

And just like that, we've found an unexpected match; both Love Island winners, both hotter than Hell, both like farting.

Don't get us wrong, Ekin-Su and Davide are very much still together – and as their biggest fans we want it to stay that way – but we couldn't help but (pardon the pun) sniff out the compatibility here. Either way, we'll probably respectively turn down any future 'at home' interviews.

When did Liam Reardon and Millie Court split up?

Liam Reardon entered the Love Island 2021 villa on day one, and left hand-in-hand with girlfriend Millie the winner of the series on day 58 – despite THAT Casa Amor recouping.

The pair broke up a year later (July 2022) and although their break-up statements suggested their split was amicable, rumours Liam had been unfaithful quickly began swirling on social media. After Millie defended Liam and insisted he hadn’t strayed, the former bricklayer has now admitted it had been “a difficult few months” following the break-up and those rumours.

©© ITV Pictures

He then told his social media followers, "I’m doing good so thank you to all that asked. It’s been a difficult few months, with moving from my home in Essex to moving back to Wales and now living back in Essex on my own.

“Break ups can be very hard and being in the public eye makes in that extra bit more difficult to deal with especially when you have rumours etc coming out and people judging your character off something which isn’t true.”

Liam continued, “But I’ve been down before and when you’re down you can either stay down or do what you can to pick yourself up dust yourself off and move forward. And that’s what I’m doing. Just want to say love to all you guys who follow and support me, especially over these past few months it means the world.”

Who is Liam Reardon?

Ahead of his appearance on Love Island, tall-dark-and-handsome Welsh lad Liam described himself as a bricklayer, but according to his mates, he had a reputation as ‘Mr Steal Your Girl’.

However, things soon changed when he entered the villa and was sent on a date with Essex gal Millie Court - who later became the modern Gavin and Stacey and went on to WIN the show.

liam before his love island stint ©ITV Pictures

After leaving the show and moving into a plush £1m Essex pad together, Liam admitted he had "nothing to wake up for" as he opened up about post-Love Island life during an appearance on the Heavy podcast.

He explained, "I came off [ Love Island ] , I’ve been put into Essex, no family no friends. Obviously, I’m with Millie, which is good... I’d wake up, but have nothing to wake up for."

Liam added, "Millie was getting all these [ deals ] and doing really well, and I was starting to panic, 'am I going to go back to work?'"

Liam and Millie split in July 2022.

How old is Liam Reardon?

Liam is 23 years old. We know, he doesn't look it, does he?

Where is Liam Reardon from?

Did you not hear his accent? Liam is from Merthyr in Wales, which is near Cardiff.

Why did Liam Reardon go on Love Island?

He was after a ‘partner’ and confessed that he was ‘struggling to find someone’.

Liam describes himself as, “Loving, I’ve got a lot of love in me. Caring, very, very fun and a good person to be around.”

Liam Reardon and Joanna Chimonides

Liam has a few celebrity crushes including Louisa Johnson and Nicole Scherzinger but it turns out he slid into former Love Islander Joanna Chimonides DMs.

“I did message her before. She didn’t answer,” he fessed.

Does Liam Reardon have Instagram?

He sure does, go and follow him over on @liamreardon1.