Maura Higgins UNFOLLOWS Love Island bestie – and fans think they know why

We aren't going to lie when we say Irish beauty Maura Higgins is one of our favourite Love Island contestants ever. With her hilarious banter and take on life, she caused quite the stir in the villa and even made it to the final with Curtis Pritchard.

However, Maura has sparked rumours she's fallen out with one of her villa besties after eagle-eyed fans noticed that she's unfollowed Lucie on Instagram.

A quick glimpse at Maura's Instagram profile shows that she no longer follows Lucie, but she does follow Lucie's fiancé Luke Mabbott. Both Lucie and Luke still follow Maura.

While it's not clear why Maura has unfollowed Lucie, fans on Reddit think they may have sussed out the real reason - with some suggesting that Molly-Mae's recent pregnancy announcement may have driven a wedge between them.

"The two used to be very close, even going on holiday to the Maldives for Maura’s birthday this year. Rumours are they have fallen out due to Molly Mae’s pregnancy (as Lucie and Molly do not like each other, while Maura and Molly are super close), but that seems strange," wrote one.

Another added, "Maybe Lucie feels slighted that Maura kept it from her and said something or reacted to the news in a way Maura didn't like, esp seeing Lucie still follows her."

Others claimed that the pair might have fallen out when Lucie signed to Maura's old management in May, noting that they seemed to start drifting apart around the same time.

Maura's representatives have been contacted for comment.

Maura's close friendship with Lucie dates back to their time in the villa, but they remained pals long after Love Island. Last year, Maura credited Lucie for helping her get over her split from Chris Taylor in an emotional Instagram post as she shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers and a card - which read, "I love you to the moon and back" - that Lucie had sent her in the wake of the break-up.

Maura captioned the post, "I really do have the most amazing friends 🥺. Thank you so much @lucierosedonlan you are truly amazing 🤍.”

Following the news of her unfollowing Lucie, here's everything you need to know about Maura...

Who is Maura Higgins?

Maura is a reality star who first found fame on the 2019 series of ITV2 dating show Love Island. She's since fronted her own one-off show Maura Higgins: You're Joking Me! and appeared on the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice, as well as a hosting role on This Morning.

Outside of her TV career, Maura has launched a make-up collection with Inglot and fanny flutters pyjamas with Ann Summers.

Before appearing on Love Island, Maura worked as a model and grid girl.

How old is Maura Higgins?

Maura's birthday is 25 November 1990, so she's currently 31 years of age.

Where is Maura Higgins from?

She's originally from County Longford in Ireland but now lives in Essex.

Where did Maura Higgins finish on Love Island 2019?

Maura finished in fourth place alongside her now ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

Is Maura Higgins still with Curtis Pritchard?

They were one of Love Island 2019's longest-running couples, but sadly Maura and Curtis' love story came to an an end in March 2020 when she announced they'd split.

At the time, Maura told fans, "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

Seven months later, Maura revealed she was finally read to move on from Curtis and settle down with someone new after taking some time to focus on herself.

"For me lockdown definitely ruined everything but I don’t think I would have jumped straight back into dating. I am not the sort of person to jump into another relationship. I like to take time for myself after a break-up and that’s definitely what I’ve done in this situation," she said.

“You do have to love yourself before you can love anyone else. Having time for yourself is so important but I definitely feel ready to meet someone now.”

Who is Maura Higgins dating?

Maura and Chris became friends after meeting in the Love Island villa and were heavily rumoured to be romantically involved following her split from Curtis. The pair had insisted they were just friends but finally confirmed their relationship with some major PDA on Instagram.

Alongside a snap of them kissing, Maura wrote, "He’s mine ❤️ @christophertaylorofficial."

Chris followed suit and captioned his post, "Turns out I fell in love with my best mate @maurahiggins ♥️."

Although we had high hopes for them, Maura and Chris' relationship just wasn't meant to be and they announced their split in May 2021.

Maura has since dated Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice and footballer Connor Wickham, however it's thought that she's single at the moment.

Why did Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split?

Maura confirmed she had split from Chris in a candid statement as she admitted they were better as friends.

She wrote, "It breaks my heart to even type this, but I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship. There is no wrongdoing on either side… we still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.

"There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends. Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or creates false stories, this is the truth."

Chris echoed Maura's sentiment in his own statement. He told fans, "Hey guys. After some very heart felt conversations over the past few days, myself & Maura have decided to part ways.

"We are both still on very good terms and this was a mutual decision where nobody had done anything wrong. We will remain friends, as we have been since day 1 and I will always be in Maura's corner and have her back."

Were Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor engaged?

Maura and Chris were never actually engaged but did discuss marriage, less than a year after becoming an item. They teased the idea of getting married this year while taking part in an Instagram Q&A back in January.

When one of her followers asked, “When are you getting married?”, Maura let her boyfriend answer the question as she turned the camera towards a surprised Chris and asked, “When are we getting married, Chris?”, to which he replied, “Oh God… erm, next year?”

Maura asked, “Like, as in this year?" before Chris quickly cleared up, “No, next year”.

It seems the 30 year old wasn’t happy with the answer though as she moaned, “That’s ages”, to which Chris replied, “Ok, this year” as she giggled into the camera.

How far did Maura Higgins go on Dancing on Ice?

After weeks of rumours, ITV bosses confirmed on Tuesday 24th September that Maura would be taking part in Dancing On Ice in 2020.

Maura said, "I've skated once in my life for fun, so I've no experience at all. I'm up for the challenge. I'm more excited than scared. I'm competitive so I think that will drive me."

She later posted on Instagram, "Cats out of the bag!!! I’m joining the cast of this years @dancingonice 🙌🏼 and wow... I just can not contain my excitement 😆⛸".

Maura was partnered with professional skater Alexander Demetriou and made it all the way to week seven before being eliminated in a skate-off against Team GB Paralympian Libby Clegg.

Maura isn't the first Love Island turned Dancing on Ice star as both Kem Cetinay and Wes Nelson have previously appeared on the skating show.

Did Maura Higgins cheat on Curtis Pritchard?

After she and Chris made their relationship public, Maura's ex Curtis accused her of cheating during his controversial stand up comedy routine for Channel 4 show Stand Up and Deliver.

In his performance, Curtis said he likes to drink smooth whiskey and joked, "It’s trusting, the flavour will never cheat on you… unlike my ex-girlfriend.”

Maura has always denied cheating on Curtis and has previously accused him of cheating himself.

What's Maura's make-up brand?

Maura first teased her make-up collection in February but it wasn't actually released until July 2020.

The reality star launched a 34-product collection with Inglot, who had previously worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez.

‘When Inglot approached me to collaborate with them, I didn’t even have to think about it! I literally can’t believe this is happening! I’ve worn Inglot for years and now there’s over 30 products with my name on them – it’s a dream come true," Maura said at the time.

"I’ve handpicked some of my favourite Inglot products for this collection – some of the classics that I’ve used over the years, which I absolutely love still to this day. I’ve also created some amazing new products with Inglot – they are incredible, and I know you’re all going to love them!"

Does Maura Higgins have Instagram?