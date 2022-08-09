Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: £6m battle for Love Island queen

by Heat |

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti won over the hearts of the nation on this year’s Love Island with their infectious relationship, explosive arguments and legendary catchphrases.

Thankfully, the pair seemed as steady as ever after their landslide victory last week, when they touched down at London’s Stansted Airport and promptly packed on the PDAs for the waiting cameras and fans. And Ekin-Su, 27, is now poised to become the richest Islander ever.

With rumours that the budding star has sparked a bidding war between TV executives, experts are predicting the Turkish beauty’s worth could soon surpass even 2019 contestant Molly-Mae Hague, who – thanks to her role as Creative Director at Pretty Little Thing and lucrative brand deals – is now worth £6million.

our island king and queen ©shutterstock

And it’s hardly surprising that Ekin-Su could be carving her way to a very successful career. Even though she’s new to the reality circuit, she’s an old-timer when it comes to TV. Before becoming the queen of Love Island, she starred in a Turkish series called Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk, playing a photographer who saved the life of the leading character. And showing her versatility in true Ekin-Su style, she also portrayed a serial killer in a Turkish soap opera.

She has been making waves on Instagram, too. Before appearing on the show, she’d racked up around 350,000 followers and as more viewers got onboard #teamEkin, she became the first Islander from this series to reach the milestone one million followers while still in the villa. And just under two weeks later, the count has doubled. Signs of a star in the making, if you ask us.

she was born to be a star

It also look likely that Rome native Davide, 27 – who boasts a swanky business and is reportedly already a millionaire – will join in the success. It’s already been suggested that ITV has plans for the villa lovebirds to star in a spin-off show, which, based on their soaring popularity, would be an instant hit.

It was obvious from her bombshell arrival on day three that Ekin-Su would go down in the Island history books. She’s been credited for carrying the series, which seems a fair statement when you think back to the entertainment she provided. Who could forget when she almost ruined all chances with Davide, living up to her drama queen persona by crawling across the terrace to kiss Jay Younger, and kicking off the now-infamous slanging match?

But viewers predicted the happy ending with her Italian hunk, with their reconciliation written in the stars after that romantic vineyard date. We have been invested ever since and can’t wait to see what the future holds for the queen and king of Love Island.