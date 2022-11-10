Vicky Pattison reveals ‘knob’ reality star on her blocked list

by Emma Dodds and Emily Vierke |

Everyone’s favourite Geordie gal Vicky Pattison has admitted she has a few celebrities on her blocked list but believes they have probably given her the same treatment – and in Vicky’s words, “I probably deserved the block back.”

Although the reality TV star wouldn’t give any names, she did confess to having recently removed a certain blue-eyed Made in Chelsea star from her blocked list after bumping into him at a premiere.

Vicky, 34, admitted to blocking Made in Chelsea and Celebs Go Dating alumni Sam Thompson as he was “such a knob,” but after seeing him in the real life she decided he wasn’t “all that bad".

Vicky told Closer online, "I f * * king recently just unblocked Sam Thompson!"

"I unblocked him because I bumped into him at the Harry Potter premiere and I thought, 'You're not all that bad!'"

Sam is undoubtedly one of our fave ever MiC cast members, it's got to be said. Louise Thompson's younger brother has been on the show since 2013, but he did briefly leave the show in 2018 before making a comeback a year later.

Sam returned with his girlfriend Zara McDermott - who you might recognise from Love Island 2018 - in tow and the couple have certainly brought the drama since then. Their relationship was one of the major storylines of series 20 after Zara admitted to cheating on Sam during her stint on The X Factor: Celebrity.

Apart from MIC, Sam has appeared on Celebs Go Dating a number of times, and Celebrity Big Brother, so he's very much established himself as a legit reality star now. He's also been honing something of a comedy career on social media and with his best mate. TOWIE's Pete Wicks, on their own E4 TV show.

Who is Sam Thompson?

You probably know Sam best for his appearance in E4's Made in Chelsea, but he also starred in the 2017 summer series Celebrity Big Brother (RIP) as well as not one, but TWO series of Celebs Go Dating - where he didn't find love but did find Pete Wicks.

What is Sam Thompson's age?

At the time of writing, Sam is 30 years old. He was born on 2nd August 1992.

Sam Thompson on Made in Chelsea

Sam joined the cast of Made in Chelsea back in 2013 during the show's sixth series, when he moved into his sister Louise Thompson's flat.

He started off working as Jamie Laing's intern, helping with his Candy Kitten's business, doing his dry-cleaning and just being Jamie's general personal assistant. Now, Sam has established himself as one of the most central characters on the show - but he then decided to take a break from filming in 2018 following the return of his ex, Tiffany Watson.

Speaking about his split from Tiff, Sam said, "That is why I kind of left in the first place. You don't want to be around your ex. Everyone on there is now more her friend and a lot of my friends have upped and left.

"I get a lot of things wrong, and I think to learn, evolve and grow as a human you have to make mistakes but when you're doing it on TV, people are judgey. It'll be nice not to have that level of scrutiny. Getting dumped all the time was chipping away at my confidence."

However, he added that he would never say never to returning to the show, "Sometimes, you need to take a step back. There are a lot of new people joining, amazing cast members, and I think it will be a stellar series.

"I grew up on that show. I joined when I was 19, I'm 26 now. The door is not shut, but I don't see myself going back in the near future. I think I'll be back at some point, so I'm not too sad."

Well, it didn't last too long because he returned very quickly, although he's since quit the show again.

Since first appearing on the show, Sam has been linked to several of his castmates. He first tried to win over Fran Newman-Young back in his first series.

Then his ex-girlfriend Riley Uggla appeared on the scene in 2014, although they didn’t rekindle their relationship.

Then along came Lucy Watson's sister Tiffany in series eight. They were on and off for a good few seasons, before finally calling time on their relationship before Sam went into the CBB house.

Sam then started dating Sophie Habboo (Habbs) until their split in 2018. In a dramatic twist, Sam fell out with his BFF Jamie Laing, after news emerged that Jamie was dating Sophie and it's now Jamie's longest relationship ever on the show. Awkward.

An insider told The Sun, "Sam has been left devastated by Jamie’s actions. They’ve been close friends for years and Jamie knows how heartbroken Sam was when Habbs finished with him." It was previously reported that Sam - who was dumped in December 2018 by Habbs - had taken a break from the show because of the painful split.

The pair split in September 2020 after 16 months together. After a few cryptic tweets alluding to 'hurting someone' and 'cheating' it was revealed that Zara had cheated on Sam with a music industry boss during her stint on The X Factor: Celebrity.

In an open letter on Instagram, Zara said she'd made a huge mistake by cheating on Sam, and she's since posted a black and white montage of pictures of them together in happier times in a bid to win him back.

Sam and Zara eventually rekindled their romance, with Zara confirming the news as they celebrated her 24th birthday together.

Is Sam Thompson still friends with Jamie Laing?

They seemed to be besties on Made In Chelsea, but in 2019, reports suggested that Sam and Jamie were feuding after Jamie reportedly started dating Sam's ex, Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo.

However, Sam cleared everything up, putting the rumours to bed. Speaking to OK! magazine, Sam said, "Honestly, I was only going out with her [ Sophie ] for a very short amount of time. I think that… it’s a whole Made in Chelsea thing, it’s not to do with me.

“My name keeps getting brought up though, I was getting Google alerts about it... I haven’t even said anything about it either, as I don’t really think there’s much to say on my part.

“It’s got nothing really to do with me."

Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson: What happened on their break?

Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson ©Channel 4

In 2018, Sam and Tiff announced they were taking a "planned break" from their relationship. Basically, they broke up for the summer so they could "find themselves"/get with a load of different people and work out if they actually want to be with each other. Turns out they didn't.

What happened with Sam Thompson and Amelia Lily?

Sam and Amelia Lily (off of The X Factor a few years ago) got close while they were in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Amelia told The Sun at the time, "We're just hanging out. We're both very busy at the moment. I bumped into him on Friday. We went on a date last Wednesday and it was nice."

She added, "We both came out of long term relationships so we're friends and hanging out and seeing where it goes. Who knows what the future holds."

But, sadly, it wasn't meant to be. Sam subsequently appeared on Celebs Go Dating and met Emelia (who made a cameo in MIC), but it didn't work out either and he went back on the dating show for a second time. Yet, that also didn't go to plan as he was still single at the end of filming.

What happened with Sam Thompson and Olivia Bentley?

During an appearance on Celebs Go Dating in 2020, in which Sam returned to the show to give his MiC co-star Olivia Bentley some dating tips, Sam revealed he had slept with Olivia around ten years ago before they were both famous.

The excitable reality star said, "Look Liv, I think we need to address the elephant in the room right now, we have actually slept together."

Sam Thompson and Olivia Bentley ©Channel 4

He then described Liv as being "bossy" and said she spent the night "telling him what to do" during their night of passion.

Not an image we needed in our minds.

What happened with Sam Thompson on Celebs Go Dating? Who is Emelia?

Emelia and Sam Thompson ©Channel 4

Sam appeared on the fourth series of Celebs Go Dating, and we became literally obsessed with him and his habit of acting out Harry Potter on his dates. They weren't there for it, but we very much were.

He got together with Emelia on the show, and even brought her onto Made In Chelsea on a double date with big sis Louise and her now fiancé Ryan Libbey.

Sadly, it wasn't meant to be, and Sam returned to the show in 2019, and again, he failed to find love - but did find Pete Wicks, who's bromance we 100% #stan.

Who is Sam Thompson's sister?

Sam's sister is Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson. Sam regularly shows brotherly support by mocking Louise and her boyfriend's Ryan Libbey's Instagram posts.

Why is everyone talking about Sam Thompson's teeth?

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when Sam's teeth went under such a dramatic transformation, and we're not sure exactly what has happened to them. But he caused quite the stir when he rocked onto the MIC set with a brand-new set of gnashers.

Where did Sam Thompson go to school?

Like many of the MIC cast, Sam's had quite a privileged upbringing. He attended expensive boarding school, Bradfield College.

