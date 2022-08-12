Mo Gilligan: who is the Big Breakfast host?

The Big Breakfast is FINALLY coming back to our screens with hosts AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan and we can’t wait. To tide us over until then, here is everything you need to know about Mo.

Who is Mo Gilligan?

Mo Gillian is a British stand-up comedian who started his career by posting comedy clips to social media. In 2017, Mo gained a fan in Drake (obsessed), after the rapper quoted Mo’s comedy on his Instagram.

Nowadays Mo hosts his own show, The Lateish Show With Mo Gillian, which began in 2019 on Channel 4 and later that year he starred in his first comedy special on Netflix, Mo Gillian: Momentum, which was released in 190 countries.

How old is Mo Gilligan?

Mo is 34 years old, born on the 19 February 1988.

Who is Mo Gilligan's girlfriend?

Although he keeps his personal life on the down low, Mo is reportedly dating actor Sophie Wise who is known for her roles in TV shows such as Holby City and Doctors.

Is Mo Gilligan still on tour?

Mo is currently not on tour, but you can catch him at The O2 on December 8th for a part 2 of his Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover. But hurry up as tickets are extremely limited.

What is Mo Gilligan's net worth?

Mo's net worth is estimated to be £18 million.

Did Mo Gilligan host The BRITs?

In 2022 Mo became the first Black person to host the BRITs since 1994 when RuPaul co-hosted the show alongside Elton John.

He's hosting skills were iconic and he even asked Maya Jama about her rumoured engagement ring live on TV - LOL.

Mo Gilligan on The Masked Singer

Mo was a panellist for series two and three of the ITV show, The Masked Singer. However, he won’t be returning for the next series due to other work commitments, but all hope isn’t lost as football legend Peter Crouch is set to replace him. Yay!

Mo Gilligan on Celebrity Gogglebox

Mo has appeared in a number of episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside fellow comedian Babatunde Aleshe and it's safe to say that the duo were hilarious.

Mo Gilligan on Countdown

In one of his sketches for the Lateish Show, Mo appeared on Countdown alongside host Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley.

Does Mo Gilligan have a podcast?

Mo does have his own podcast, The Mo Gilligan Podcast, where he sits down with guests each week to discuss their achievements. Whilst he hasn’t posted an episode since March 2021, we’ll cut him some slack as he has been pretty busy.

What is Mo Gilligan's Instagram?

You can keep up with Mo on Instagram by following @mothecomedian.

What is Mo Gilligan's Twitter?