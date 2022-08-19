Hang on, is Millie Bobby Brown ENGAGED to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi?

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has sparked rumours she’s engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi after a year of dating.

Millie and Jake were spotted indulging in a spot of PDA while out and about in New York City earlier this week, but what really got fans talking was the sizeable gold diamond ring she was sporting on THAT finger.

The couple were first linked last June and finally went public in October after months of speculation. Millie made her debut on Jake’s Instagram when he captured a selfie of them on a CCTV camera and shared it with his 1million followers.

So, with Millie potentially to walk down the aisle, here’s everything you need to know about her boyfriend Jake – including his extremely famous father…

Who is Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend Jake Bongiovi?

Jake Bongiovi is a 20-year-old student at Syracuse University in New York. He was accepted into the university in 2020 and previously revealed plans to get a doctorate.

He's also an actor – although he has has no credits to his name as of yet - and a model, but he has no plans to follow a music career like his dad. Which leads us nicely on to...

Who is Jake Bongiovi's dad?

His dad is none other than rock legend and all round nice guy Jon Bon Jovi - whose real name is actually John Francis Bongiovi Jr (who knew?). So, we are guessing Jake must be used to fame and paparazzi attention.

Jake (far left) with his brother Romeo and parents Jon and Dorothea in 2017 ©Getty

Jon and his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley got married in 1989 and have four children together. Jake is the third child behind older siblings Stephanie Rose, 29, and Jesse, 27. They have a younger brother, Romeo Jon, who is 18.

When did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi start dating?

The couple have been rumoured to be dating since June 2021 after they were spotted on a few different occasions walking together in New York. This came two years after Millie split from her ex, American singer Jacob Sartorius.

Millie and Jake began appearing on each other's Instagrams around the same time, although it appeared they were just friends. However, they confirmed they were dating in November 2021 when she shared a photo of them kissing on the London Eye.

When Millie turned 18 in July 2022, she and Jake attended her birthday party at Cirque Le Soir nightclub in London dressed as Barbie and Ken. At the time, Jake wished Millie a happy birthday on Instagram and wrote, “ily.”

What's the first photo Jake Bongiovi shared of Millie Bobby Brown?

In June 2021, Jake shared the first photo of Millie on his Instagram and captioned the photo, “bff <3”. Millie commented underneath the snap and said, “BFF 🦄.”

Does this mean they were friends before love blossomed?

Does Jake Bongiovi have Instagram?

Of course he does. You can follow Millie's boyfriend here.

Does Millie Bobby Brown have Instagram?

You better believe it. The Stranger Things star has over 46 million followers so you can keep up to date with Millie's life and hopefully she'll share more of her relationship on the 'gram too.

