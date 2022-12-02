Meet Owen Warner’s FIT brothers

by heat staff |

Owen Warner was the unexpected star of the I’m A Celeb… jungle, thanks to his hilarious comments and down-to-earth nature – not to mention that six-pack.

A favourite with his fellow campmates and viewers at home, it’s clear this is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Hollyoaks star.

And if one handsome Warner man isn’t quite enough for you, luckily, there are two more when he came from – older brothers Louie and Jake, who showed their support for Owen during his time on the show.

Owen isn't the only handsome Warner man, his older brothers Louie (left) and Jake (right) are HOT too ©Getty

With Louie working as a top model and Jake a successful recording artist and video producer, it seems talent – along with incredible good looks – run in the Warner family.

And brand and culture expert Nick Ede tells heat that the brothers could capitalise on Owen’s new-found fame as a trio. “Owen has won the hearts of the nation with his funny questions and great attitude. He could definitely be snapped up for modelling campaigns. I can see him popping up on other reality shows like Celebs Go Dating, or he could even be the face of The Bachelor. But I can also see ITV looking at his brothers and using the same formula they have with Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas and giving them a show all together.”

Louie, 24, was discovered by a modelling agent on Instagram in 2017, and just three months into his career, became the face of Boohoo – appearing on billboards and the side of buses. He’s since modelled for Puma and Pepe Jeans, as well as walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. He’s also a keen photographer and regularly shares romantic shots of himself with his long-time partner Hollie Miller.

Meanwhile, Jake, 27, has made a name for himself in the industry as a musician and video director. He’s also the owner of production company Warner Visuals, which boasts 15.4k Instagram followers, and his self-titled YouTube channel has 2.19k subscribers. In 2019, the singer was asked to go on tour with The X Factor boyband United Vibe. His love life is also going strong, as he’s dating ballet dancer and model Sally Jayne.

Nick adds, “They make for such a fun trio, as they’re all creative with different skills. They could really use those to develop their brand as the Warner Brothers. Louie and Owen could definitely model, and Jake could shoot the pictures. They’re all so handsome I could see them doing a men’s grooming campaign, too.”

