Richest celeb power couples

These famous lovebirds have bank balances that would make your eyes pop out of your head. But it’s not just their extraordinary wealth that contributes to their powerful status, as their influence is pretty extraordinary, too…

The Prince and Princess of Wales (aka Kate & Wills) - £1b+

While it is hard to nail down how much the new Prince and Princess of Wales are worth to the exact figure, it probably won’t come as a shock that they fall into the billionaire category, with the new heir to the throne said to be the richest member of the royal family.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, Prince William became a billionaire when he took control of the 685-year-old Duchy of Cornwall estate from his father, King Charles III. The estate provides a hefty income for the next in line and is reported to have shown £652.8m on its balance sheet this year. Wills and wife Kate – who has a net worth of almost £9m of her own – have an impressive property portfolio, and are reported to have moved from their apartment in Kensington Palace to a new abode, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

A wedge of their income goes on Lambrook School fees for George, Charlotte and Louis, which can amount to as much as £22,000 per child, per academic year. And while Kate’s wardrobe comes at a cost (in 2017, she allegedly spent £134k on clothing), she never turns her nose up at a re-wear.

David & Victoria Beckham - £380M

Brand Beckham is an empire to be reckoned with. For two decades, David and Victoria have reigned supreme in pretty much every influential field that you can think of. Music, sport, fashion, beauty, business, social media – there aren’t many avenues the Beckhams haven’t gained profit from going down. But the couple do put some of their fortune towards philanthropy, working with charities such as UNICEF and Malaria No More.

When it comes to personal expenditure, the Beckhams don’t hold back (neither would we, if this was our financial situation). A lot of their spending seems to go on travelling the world in style – like on £5m yacht Seven, named for their youngest daughter Harper Seven, and a £21m Miami penthouse, which is thought to boast a sky lounge, access to a private beach club, and an aquatic centre.

But extravagant lifestyles and booming bank accounts don’t automatically make you immune from financial woes, as it was reported in August that Victoria’s clothing line has run into debts of £54m. Let’s hope that David’s football team, Inter Miami, or any other of their ventures, for that matter, can bail her out…

Coleen & Wayne Rooney - £135M

With that cool net worth, we’re certain that if the Wagatha Christie trial had ended differently for Coleen Rooney, it would have been water off a duck’s back (financially, that is). Thanks to her husband’s football career with Man Utd and England, not to mention lucrative sponsorship deals with Nike, the Rooneys have been rolling in it for a while, and are likely to continue on this path.

But Coleen has had her fair share of endorsements and money-making opportunities, too – the most recent of which saw her pose in head-to-toe Balenciaga alongside son Kai, 12, in their first campaign for Cricket. Wayne and Coleen have splashed £20m on their Cheshire “Morrisons mansion” (as branded by disgruntled neighbours), which they bought in 2017, and boasts a lake and 40 acres.

And if we rewind ten years (when no one had heard the words “cost of living crisis”), money still proved to be no object. When their spending habits were laid bare in a legal battle, it included an £18k bill for Wayne’s stag do, while Coleen’s splurges varied from £2.5k on a night out seeing Westlife, to £500 on a dress fitting.

Kate & Rio Ferdinand - £68M

They are fairly new members of the exclusive power couple group, having only wed in September 2019 – but that has not stopped Kate and Rio Ferdinand from coming in hot. A two-year stint on TOWIE (2015-2017) prompted money-making endeavours for Kate, who bagged a six-figure clothing contract with Very and presents successful family orientated podcast Blended.

As for Rio, his 12-year run at Manchester United and varied list of projects – including opening his own Italian restaurant, Rosso – means that Ferdinand funds are never lacking. Their wedding was a three-day affair at the five-star D Maris Bay hotel in Turkey, where a stay will set you back £4,000 a night.

Forget their nuptials – the eve of their wedding was bound to cost a fair whack, as they had a 150-guest beachside brunch, hosted by celeb chef Salt Bae – aka Nusret Gökçe. The couple’s wealth has also gone towards their swanky Bromley property, which includes a huge high-tech gym that Kate often lets her followers peek inside when she documents her workout regime.

Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright - £12M

If being unveiled as TV’s richest young couple doesn’t scream power pairing, we don’t know what will. That’s what happened to Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan in June 2020, when their yearly £2.6m earnings blew every other showbiz pair out of the water.

And in the space of two years, Mark and Michelle – whose careers took off after appearances on TOWIE and Coronation Street respectively – have continued to rack up their earnings, a large sum of which has gone into their £3.5m Essex mansion. Mark knows a thing or two about property. His own real estate business Chigwell Properties Ltd was said to make £5m in 2018, when he converted another Essex mansion into four spacious homes.

And more recently, Marchelle branched into sportswear, launching their own range, Aytee7. The pair met on holiday in Dubai ten years ago, and the trips have not become less luxurious, with the Maldives, a ski trip in France, plus holidays in Cape Town and Australia just a few of the jaunts they’ve ticked off in recent years.

Rochelle & Marvin Humes - £9.4M

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have pop star beginnings to thank for the lifestyle they have today.

While Marvin’s band JLS recently returned to the music industry after a seven-year hiatus, The Saturdays – which Rochelle was a part of for seven years until 2014 – have yet to return from their “break”. But the couple have still managed to sync their careers in 2022, as they both present for a living – Rochelle on This Morning and Marvin on his own late-night radio show.

They also join forces to co-present BBC’s The Hit List. In August, the couple celebrated their ten-year wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Lake Como. While it’s not known how much they splashed on the Italian ceremony, it can’t have been a cheap celebration, as they marked it at the five-star Villa d’Este, with the bride wearing a bespoke gown by Suzanne Neville.

Meanwhile, Rochelle has reignited a passion for interior design lately, which might start to make a dent in their mega fortune, as in 2013, she broke the news to Marvin that she’d spent over £20,000 on furniture.

Stacey Solomon & Joe Swash - £6.5M

If we could crown a queen of social media, Stacey Solomon would be straight on that throne. The X Factor singer-turned-presenter is reported to earn a staggering £12,268 per Instagram post, and with 5.4m followers to her name, we bet she is inundated with #AD requests.

Her husband, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, has gathered an impressive fanbase of his own, with fans desperate to keep tabs on their favourite Essex couple. The pair often give glimpses into their impressive £1.2m mansion, Pickle Cottage, which they moved into last year and have spent much time (and money) renovating. In July this year, Stacey revealed that she was opening up their luxurious Pickle Cottage pool to her sons’ classmates amid the heatwave, calling it the “village lido”.