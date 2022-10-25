Victoria Beckham’s plot to be a billionaire

by heat staff |

They say money can’t buy you happiness, but try telling that to the Beckhams. Not content with being multi-millionaires, it seems Victoria and David are set on entering the billionaire realm – and they’ve got a plan in place to make it happen.

An insider tells heat that after a rocky few months negotiating troubles with son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola, Victoria in particular is ready to focus on a new project: taking Brand Beckham to the next level.

“Vic’s fed up with the conversation being so focused on Nicola, and wants to put her and David front and centre again,” we’re told. “She also sees the money and the business potential of becoming bigger stars in the States – it could easily push them to being billionaires and put them in the elite.”

The Beckhams have put down firm roots in the US over the last few years, after David established his own football club – Inter Miami FC – in 2018. Now, after the team’s recent success in reaching the play-offs, it has been reported that they are looking to bag themselves a superstar by preparing to offer a £30million package to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. If there’s any way to boost your already global brand, it’s by having the world’s most followed Instagram account – Ronaldo has a casual 490million followers – on your side.

“Everyone laughed when David said he was buying a football club,” our source says. “But he’s showing that it’s becoming a success – and it’s only going to get bigger as more top players join.”

One small fact that may also be spurring on Victoria’s desire to add another nought onto their net worth is that Brooklyn’s in-laws are worth a staggering $1.7bn.

As our source explains, “Posh feels overshadowed, but this will change things. Not only will they have the fame and glamour, but they will also have the big money and be able to compete with the Peltzes and become the ultimate power couple.”

In recent weeks, Victoria has upped the stakes in promoting Brand Beckham. Appearing on The Today Show, she discussed her 23-year marriage with David, as well as gushing over her “good, sweet, kind” children – Brooklyn,

23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 – and our source reveals she’s keen to open up more.

“Vic wants to share more about her marriage and why it works so well,” we’re told. “She feels there is still so much opportunity for them as a couple – and it would also serve to put Brooklyn and Nicola in their place a bit. She’s just proud of how she and David have managed to make it work even through some tough times.”