‘Drag Race vs The World’ S2: ‘Canada’s Drag Race vs The World’ is coming 🇨🇦🌎

If you're anything like us, then you'e equally overwhelmed by and addicted to the endless Drag Race content RuPaul and her team keep pumping out. We desperately need room to breathe, and yet part of us doesn't care that we can't; us relating fractionally to these fearsome queens who can wear three corsets at a time. Champions. All of them.

We've only just got over the joint-supremeness that was Drag Race All Stars S7 (shout out to Jinx Monsoon and that spotless Judy Garland Snatch Game) and Drag Race UK vs The World and now we have another TWO new fierce series to contend with (and that's excluding all the other incredible international spin-offs - honestly, we're drowning).

There's only three and a bit months left of 2022 and Ru and World of Wonder have promised us Drag Race UK series 4 AND the second series of Drag Race vs The World (following the huge success that was Drag Race UK vs The World) – Canada's Drag Race vs The World.

Start your engines, because Canada's Drag Race vs The World is coming

Yep, queens start you engines (your plane engines that is) because the spin-off series is heading to Canada (as are their global competitors). The season was officially confirmed via Canada's Drag Race's Instagram in June 2022, with host Brooke Lynn Hytes confirming a 2022 release date.

World of Wonder are yet to confirm which Canadian and World competitors will be heading into the ring for round two, but once again, Drag Race sleuths have giving it a good guess based on which Drag Race legends went dark on social media this year.

If the rumours are anything to go by (and let's face it, rumours are our bread and butter) then joining Canada's team are the following alumni from Canada's Drag Race: Icesis Couture (Canada S2), Kendall Gender (Canada S2), Rita Baga (Canada S1), and Stephanie Prince (Canada S2).

And joining team World are: Anita Wigl'it (Down Under S1), Ra'Jah O'Hara (US S11 and All Stars 6), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (US Season 11 and All Stars 6), Vanity Milan (UK Season 3) and Victoria Scone (UK Season 3).

All those names, though ❤️❤️.

What is RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World then?

In February 2022, for the first time in Drag Race herstory, nine international queens from across the franchise (we're talking US, UK, Canada, Holland, Thailand and more) competed against each other to be crowned the ultimate Drag Race superstar.

With the UK as the host nation, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures ventured to Britain to showcase their country’s finest drag across a series of mini and maxi challenges.

In the end, Northern Irish queen Blu Hydrangea took home the crown of crowns for the UK and was dubbed queen of the mother-tucking world. But who will follow in her footsteps? We can't wait to see how this turns out.

When does Canada's Drag Race vs The World start?

Good and bad news. The good news is the series will drop at some point this year. The bad news is we have no tucking clue when.

How can I watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World?

UK viewers can catch up RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World on BBC iPlayer and WOW Presents Plus (World of Wonder's streaming service - a must have for all Drag Race fans).

Will RuPaul be in Canada's Drag Race vs The World?

Again, we don't know for sure, but it's looking like Mama Ru is sitting out of this won and leaving the second series in the capable hands of Canada's Drag Race legend, Drag Race S11 and current host of Canada's Drag Race Brook Lynn Hytes (who is likely to take on the role of host and head judge).