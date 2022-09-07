RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4 cast CONFIRMED

Queens, Kings and Royalty in between, start your engines, because the BBC has FINALLY announced the dazzling line-up for RuPaul's Drag Race UK series four (you know, in case new TOWIE, Strictly, RHOCheshire and Married At First Sight wasn't quite enough) and quite frankly, we don't think we're worthy of such charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Elevation is the word, hunty.

If you thought the new Strictly line-up had sparkle, wait till you get a load of these bejewelled beauts - but seriously, don't look directly at some of them, you'll burn your retinas right out of your eye socket. But what a way for them to go 🔥.

Yes, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this September for a fourth season (we ask you, how has it been four years since Baga Chipz gifted us with 'Much Betta'?), and RuPaul and BBC Three have Ru-vealed the next set of fabulous drag queens about to make their Werk Room debut.

WATCH: RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4 Trailer

Global drag icon, and queen of queens (sorry, Your Majesty), RuPaul will once again preside as twelve of the nation’s most fabulous queens compete over ten weeks to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. Ru is once again joined on the judging panel by bestie Michelle Visage, extra special celebrity guest judges (how does Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond and Mel B sound?) and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

The series that birthed the likes of Baga Chipz, The Vivienne, Tia Kofi, Bimini and Kitty Scott-Claus has now gifted us with 12 new glamorous obsessions from across the UK, so let's get to know the gag-worthy contestants before they officially shanty into our lives.

Who is competing in RuPaul's Drag Race UK season four?

Gallery RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 cast 1 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Baby describes herself as London's afro punk princess. She describes her drag as "pretty, punk and Black. I love to

represent my culture and I love playing with in the area where black culture and alternative culture meet." heat has actually seen Baby perform a few times and we can attest that this queen can DANCE. 2 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Black Peppa is originally from the Caribbean, but for the past few years Birmingham has been her home. She says, "If you come to a Black Peppa show, you're going to be out of breath because I am going to give you splits, dips, death drops, and high jumps off the bar. you're going to be in for such a good time. I love performing!" 3 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Manchester drag legend Cheddar Gorgeous has been doing drag for "hundreds of years" - her words, not ours. You might recognise her from the Channel 4 show Drag SOS. According to Cheddar, her drag is "a living spectacle. A collage of makeup, costume and performance. You could see anything at a Cheddar Gorgeous show as my drag is otherworldly and ethereal. Growing up, I was a bit of a geek and I was enamoured by aliens, gods, goddesses and strange monsters and now in my drag, I like to harness the energy of science fiction, fantasy and magic!" 4 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Copper Topp is the "feel good ginger of drag". She says, "There are four people who inspire my drag. The first is Victoria Wood and the second is Julie Walters. I'm obsessed with them. And the third and fourth has to be The Cheeky Girls!" 5 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Dakota Schiffer admits she struggled to embrace her feminine side growing up, but says "drag gave me the escape I needed to come out as trans and embrace all of my inner femininity." We love to see it. She describes her drag as "generation Z’s answer to Sharon Tate. My drag is a love letter to the 60’s and the 90’s. I’ve always been intrigued by the 60s and 90’s supermodel era and my number one Hollywood icon is Sharon Tate in Valley of The Dolls and I worship everything she's ever been in – she’s such a style icon to me. My drag aesthetic is always beautiful and fashion first." 6 of 12 CREDIT: BBC If you recognise Danny Beard, you're probably partial to a spot of Britain's God Talent, as the bearded queen made it to the semi-finals in 2016. She describes herself as a "sassy, shady, singing cartoon clown!" She says, "I’ve been doing drag for about 10 years. You name it, I’ve done it! I've got residencies in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff. I’ve performed around the world, and headlined Pride festivals across the country." 7 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Jonbers describes herself as "a showgirl on a Saturday and an absolute binfire on a Sunday". Same, queen. Jonbers has performed around the world with the likes of Melanie C, Years and Years and Jessie Ware. She describes her drag as "drag as high fashion pig. Oink oink!" 8 of 12 CREDIT: BBC No, it's not Geri Halliwell, it's Just May - but she's certainly inspired by the iconic Spice Girl. She says, "I'm the world's premier Geri Halliwell impersonator – that’s Ginger Spice for those that don’t know! I’ve made it to season 4, and it’s about time, because they need to put a crown on a ginger! 9 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Le Fil is an "all singing, all dancing, Chinese pop star". They say, "Le Fil is the intersection of art, fashion music and sculpture. I like the idea that I'm breaking genre, breaking gender and creating art. My background was in art and sculpture, and so I always aim to look like a walking piece of fine art!" 10 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Brighton belle Pixie Polite says, "f you come to a Pixie Polite show, you'll get some powerhouse vocals, all the camp tunes anyone could want for and a little bit comedy thrown in for good measure. Who doesn't love a good time? I do." Insider tea, Pixie is good friends with Drag Race UK legend Tia Kofi - in fact, the pair were in a girlband called The Vixens together for years. 11 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Sminty Drop is a "sexy cyber supermodel from outer space". She says, "My drag look is Anna Faris in The House Bunny mixed with Megan Fox in Jennifer's Body thrown into the adult sized body of a Bratz doll, who has crashed landed down from Doja Cat’s Planet Her. I am literally the embodiment of contemporary British drag." Expect stunning lewks, gorgeous face and lots of hair from this look queen. 12 of 12 CREDIT: BBC Starlet lives in Surrey, but is actually from Johannesburg in South Africa. She describes herself as "the polished, silver screen beauty pinup of series 4." She adds, "I’m quite an established looks queen, but I’m gently tippy toeing into the performance side of drag. If you came to one of my shows, you’d see the perfect woman on stage with loads of rhinestones, and a feather fan or two."