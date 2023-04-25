Stacey Solomon: ‘I need to get away from this’

by Millie Payne |

When a blissful holiday bubble bursts, reality can come crashing down around you. And, since returning to the UK following a fun-filled family adventure in Abu Dhabi, Stacey Solomon has been experiencing just that with a classic case of the post-vacay blues, which has coincided with the realisation that the next couple of months are going to be “manic” for her as she returns to work.

The social media star, who has been keeping her 5.6million followers in the loop via daily Insta Stories, recently confessed that she “can’t do it all”. As she got stuck into her morning routine, Stacey – who gave birth to her fifth child Belle in February – confided, “I just really want to get into good habits and try to stick to them.

"It’s easier at the moment because I’m on maternity leave, so I just feel like I’ve got time, even though I’ve got all the kids and it is crazy manic. I’ve got my first day back next week and it’s the craziest job ever. I’m going to Paris! I’m taking Belle with me, because I haven’t worked out the breastfeeding thing yet. I’m trying to wean her off a little bit, which is sad, but I just can’t do it all. I can’t do work, school runs, kids, breastfeeding… It’s just impossible.”

So, while she already has her next trip lined up – albeit for work purposes and with a newborn in tow – Stacey’s mind is already jumping ahead to the next big family holiday. “Stacey and the kids have all got major post-holiday blues and are sick of being back in the miserable weather already,” a source close to the 33 year old tells heat.

“They had the most amazing time in Abu Dhabi and were all so relaxed, but now reality has hit. It was their first trip abroad for years, and it’s completely changed her mindset. She can’t wait to get away with all the kids again.”

But, the insider adds, the ever-relatable star is concerned that taking too many fancy jaunts could alienate her fans.

“Stacey has openly admitted that she finds it awkward sharing her lavish holidays with the world,” we’re told.

“She doesn’t want to upset her followers, but at the same time, it doesn’t mean she should have to live by someone else’s rules – and so far, people seem to be right behind her.”

The TV presenter – who is also mum to Zach, 15, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, and Rex, three, and 18-month-old Rose with husband Joe Swash – littered her Instagram grid with sweet family photos from their time in Abu Dhabi, including the moment Belle first got a glimpse of the sea. And now, heat’s insider says that Stacey wants to treat all her children again, as she feels she has been preoccupied in the newborn phase.

“It really pulls on her heartstrings when she can’t give each child her full attention – she loved having the time to just chill with them on holiday,” we’re told.

“She doesn’t want to spoil them, but equally she and Joe work hard, and if they can afford to give their children amazing memories, then why not?”