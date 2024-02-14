Taylor Swift’s very public dig at her ex

Taylor Swift broke the internet after revealing a brand-new album is coming out in spring – but it’s the title that’s really got the Swifties talking. The Tortured Poets Department is coming out in April, and is giving mega-vibes that it’s going to be based on her ex, Joe Alwyn.

Taylor, 34, announced the upcoming release at the Grammys last week and fans were quick to pick up on the name’s similarity to one of Joe’s WhatsApp groups. The actor, 32, has revealed in the past he’s in a group with actor pals Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott that they’ve jokingly named “The Tortured Man Club”. Coincidence? We like to think not.

“Taylor is being as coy as ever, but the consensus is that Joe’s WhatsApp group was indeed the inspiration behind the name, and he’ll feature quite heavily in some of the songs,” says our source.

Is Joe her next victim, sorry, muse? ©Getty (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

“Taylor never made him any promises she wouldn’t write about their relationship down the line. He was the sole object of her romantic affection for years, so her attitude is it would be weird if she didn’t allude to their time together. It’s how she heals herself after a break-up, end of story.”

Taylor is renowned for writing music about her exes, and when they were together, Brit-born Joe was the inspo behind her track London Boy. We’re guessing So Long, London, one of the new tracks on the album list, might be a peek into why they split early last year, after six years together.

“Joe’s not the type of guy to give a tell-all about his time with Taylor,” adds our source. “He’ll almost certainly take it on the chin and keep moving on with his life – assuming Taylor isn’t too savage, that is.”

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) ©Getty (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

But while Joe worries over what secrets may surface, we’re told Taylor’s new man Travis Kelce, 34, is totally unfazed.

“Travis is just super-excited to be dating the hottest music star of her generation, and he says there’s nothing in her past that he finds even remotely intimidating,” says our insider.

“Some people in his world are a little worried for him, as it’s a given he’ll be on the receiving end of a song or two if things don’t last, but Travis just laughs it off and says it’s not an issue.”

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK