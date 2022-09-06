Victoria Beckham’s SOS: ‘We have to get Brooklyn away from Nicola’

by heat staff |

Tensions between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz have been strained for some time now – ever since Nicola chose not to wear a VB-designed wedding dress when she married Brooklyn in April. But relations have now hit an all-time low, after some explosive quotes emerged last week in which Posh was slated and accused of stealing the limelight from Nicola on her big day. And while Victoria and husband David have tried to keep quiet, we’re told they are furious over this latest story and now fear being cut out of Brooklyn’s life, as he sides with his billionaire in-laws.

The story claimed that singer Marc Anthony – a close friend of the Beckhams, who was performing at the wedding – gave a gushing speech about Victoria, who then “stole” the newlyweds’ first song for a mother-and-son dance, leaving Nicola in tears.

brooklyn: more peltz than beckham atm ©Getty Images

Our insider says, “The whole day was about Nicola, Victoria literally got one mention – and Brooklyn and Nicola had already had their first dance to an Elvis song! That story was the last straw for the Beckhams. They are convinced all of this is coming from Nicola directly, because a lot of the details are so personal.”

The source adds, “Vic has been in tears – she’s left so many messages for Brooklyn, saying how much they love and miss him. She’s told him that this is destroying them as a family.”

David posted this cute throwback pic of his boys on Romeo’s 20th ©Instagram / davidbeckham

The Beckhams have always been a close-knit unit, so it’s understandable how upset David and Victoria – who are also parents to Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17 and 11-year-old Harper – are. Last week, Brooklyn failed to acknowledge Romeo’s 20th birthday on Instagram – David tagged him in some old snaps, but he didn’t repost and instead put up pictures of him and Nicola appearing on the cover of Hong Kong Vogue. He and Nicola are currently living in America at the Peltzes’ huge Florida estate, while also spending time in LA and New York. But, we’re told, Posh, 48, is concerned about the impact this is having on her eldest son.

“Vic is worried sick about Brooklyn,” we’re told. “By getting him to move into her parents’ house amid all this drama, Nicola could have a lot of control over him – he’s cut off from all his family and friends. He seems to be on edge about it, always having to be with her everywhere and not making his own plans.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK ©heat magazine

“But also, because he and Nicola sold their house in LA, he has no place that he really calls home in the US. He feels like he’s at the family’s beck and call. To Vic, there’s a lot of red flags around this – and she’s so anxious about Brooklyn. No one wants the marriage to fail, but at the same time, they are worried about him and would love to spend some time with him away from Nicola, so they can really talk to him.”