How Victoria Beckham turned Harper into her muse

After 14 years of putting blood, sweat and tears into her fashion line, Victoria Beckham was overcome with emotion last week as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut.

And it was every inch the family affair, as VB’s parents, husband David, and their four children rallied round for the runway spectacle. The family vibe continued at the after-party to celebrate her success, with Posh arriving hand in hand with the youngest of the Beckham clan, Harper.

The 11 year old took centre stage in a yellow dress from her mum’s collection – after wearing a black version of the gown to the show. And now, sources say Vic, 48, is thrilled that her daughter – who has often been more inclined to kick a ball around with football-hero dad David, 47 – has taken a sudden interest in the world of fashion and hopes she can transform her into her new muse.

“Victoria has patiently waited for Harper to show an interest in fashion, and then finally this summer, there it was,” an insider tells heat. “The Paris Fashion Week dress was actually something that Harper picked out herself. She saw it as the ultimate in grown-up sophistication, and Vic and David thought she looked so beautiful in both colours.”

There was a time when Victoria was spoilt for muses, enlisting daughter-in-law Nicola, 27, and son Romeo’s then-girlfriend Mia Regan to model her designs. But a reported feud with Nicola – which seems to be temporarily on hold if Instagram snaps from PFW are anything to go by – and Romeo’s split from Mia in July put a spanner in the works.

Now, heat has been told, Vic is going to use Harper’s new-found love of fashion to seize new opportunities, not just for her, but her daughter’s confidence. Our source says, “Harper has been spending a lot of time in her mum’s walk-in closets. She’s just loving dressing up and embracing it, and has started asking if she can wear the clothes.

It’s gone from zero to a total obsession for Harper. She’s been discovering new brands, and Vic wants to create mini versions of her designs for her.”

However, Harper’s PFW look didn’t go down well with everyone, and there was some backlash online. Some Instagram commenters questioned whether the outfit was appropriate, with one writing, “I love your design so much, but Harper in that dress is so inappropriate”. Another echoed, “That girl is 11 and in that dress. She is so adorable. But that is not age appropriate.”

Others defended the sartorial choice. “People should feel free to wear what they enjoy and feel comfortable in. It is not our call to make. If she likes it, let her wear it freely. She shouldn’t have to consider anything other than does she like it?” another fan said.

We’re told both David and Victoria are determined not to let negative comments impact Harper’s choices and they want to encourage her to find her own style. “All Vic wants is to help Harper grow in confidence. She wants to guide her and never make her mind up for her – just try to build her confidence, so that, when she does have to deal with negative voices, she’s ready,” says our source. “The last thing she wants is for keyboard warriors to have an influence on her little girl.”

The insider adds, “Both David and Vic are adamant that they will never let the school of public opinion impact

her life. If Harper chooses to wear a dress, then that’s her choice. They want to encourage her individuality and for her to grow in strength, making her own decisions.”