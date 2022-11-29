Victoria Beckham’s secret weapon against Nicola Peltz

by heat staff |

The rumoured tension with Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham may be showing no signs of improvement, but Victoria Beckham can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Son Romeo has rekindled his romance with girlfriend Mia Regan – and Posh is telling pals she has an ally back on her side.

Romeo, 20, and Mia were reported to have ended their three-year romance in July, but last week, it was clear things were back on when they celebrated her 20th birthday together in London.

Mia and Victoria have always been close, with the pair teaming up last month to release a vintage denim collaboration.

©Instagram / victoriabeckham

“Vic is so happy that Romeo and Mia are back on,” says heat’s source. “She’s always had a great relationship with her, and with all the Nicola drama, she feels she has someone on her side. The last few months have felt like constant splits, so now she feels like things are feeling more normal again. She’s always seen Mia as her muse. They both love fashion, so it’s a great relationship.”

Brand Beckham appeared to start the year strong, with Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, hosting a star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. But the family were soon plagued by rumours of tensions, as insiders claimed Nicola and Vic had butted heads over her apparent decision to not wear a dress by the designer, which Nicola denied.

Our source adds, “Vic is just so relieved as Mia was always ‘Team Posh’. Mia and Nicola were never particularly close and Mia has been there for Vic during the difficult times. Victoria had this horrible feeling that after the Nicola rumours and the Mia split, people might see her as a difficult-mother-in-law type. So, to see Mia and Romeo back on, and for them to be so close, makes her feel like she can walk tall again – Mia is her secret weapon in all this drama.”

Romeo has also appeared to side heavily with his mum – who also shares son Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, with husband David – amid the ongoing issues with Nicola. Just weeks after Brooklyn claimed his wife was his “number one priority”, fans felt Romeo made a not-so-subtle dig on Instagram, sharing a shot from his brother’s wedding with the caption, “Nothing is more important than family”.

We’re told, “Mia and Romeo have witnessed so much of the drama and it’s good for Victoria to have a reminder of how loved she is. She’s felt very alone these past few months, now she has her ally back.”

It’s come at a good time, as yet more people piled on to criticise David over his Qatar deal. Will Young – who once sang for him at a birthday party – blasted David for taking the alleged £150m, calling it “odious” and “repellent”.

And pals say Posh is now planning a lavish family Christmas – although Brooklyn and Nicola have told them they won’t be there. “Vic is already planning to buy Mia a big present – she feels excited to have her family together for the holidays.

“It’s been a huge relief and she’s hopeful 2023 can be a better year.”