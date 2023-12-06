Yolanda Hadid tells daughter Gigi: ‘Don’t screw this romance up’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper have been getting cosy for months now, and what better time to get really cosy than at Christmas? But according to sources close to the Hadids, mum Yolanda is hoping for something a little more official than that: a diamond ring for Gigi.

heat’s insider says, “Yolanda is over the moon that Gigi and Bradley are dating. She’s convinced Gigi has a real shot of landing Bradley in the long-term, as long as she doesn’t ‘screw it up’. She believes that she can help Gigi land a ring on her finger fast.”

Gigi, 28, dated singer Zayn Malik on and off for five years, and the pair have three-year-old daughter Khai. Bradley, 48, also has a daughter – five-year-old Lea – from his romance with Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk. And despite some awkward crossovers – Gigi is friends with Irina, and Bradley is pals with Gigi’s former flame Leonardo DiCaprio – things between the single parent A-listers seem to be getting serious.

Bradley Cooper's ex Irina and new partner Gigi in 2021 together ©Getty Images: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The new couple have been spotted out on dinner and theatre dates in New York, as well as romantic weekends away together – but the only thoughts of wedding bells appear to be coming from Yolanda. Rumour has it the Real Housewives star is hoping the couple crank things up a notch over the Christmas period, as they spend more time with each other’s families.

“Yolanda and Gigi have always been really close and Yolanda likes to give Gigi advice about a lot of things – sometimes even micromanage her a little bit – so this is nothing new,” we’re told.

However, according to our source, Gigi isn’t listening. They tell us, “Gigi doesn’t want to play games or hurry things. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and it’s going well. Bradley’s into her because she’s not acting desperate or pushy.

If she starts listening to her mum, she thinks that’s where it all could start to go wrong.

“Gigi’s nervous what her mum will say when Bradley’s around – she doesn’t want her to blow her cool-girl act. But the truth is she’s so into him and desperate for him to commit – she’d marry him tomorrow if he asked.”