How to watch Big Brother abroad for FREE

There aren’t many reality TV shows that have ever captured British audiences quite like Big Brother did when it hit our screens at the start of the noughties. It was a sad day for fans when we said goodbye in 2018, but frowns have been turned upside down by now, as we’re expecting the show to make a historic return to our TV screens, this time on ITV.

We’re still pinching ourselves, but Big Brother really is coming back. Season 20 is set to air sometime in October, with the line-up already announced. Familiar but fresh is how the new season has been described by the powers that be. Of course, the Eye is back, and so is the Big Brother House, but both are returning with distinct changes that are bound to shake things up.

After a seriously long break, we just know that Big Brother is about to become the national talking point again. It goes without saying that it can’t be missed, but sometimes life isn’t that straightforward. Returning to our screens on ITV this time around, you won’t be able to tune in if you're outside the UK (AKA living it up in the Maldives). This got us wondering, how can we watch Big Brother from abroad?

Just before the FOMO starts to kick in, it turns out, you can have your cake and eat it too. All you have to do is get a hold of a VPN, then you can watch Big Brother from anywhere in the world. Episodes air on ITV2, and they get uploaded to the streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). It’s a streaming service that’s only available in the UK, or at least on a UK internet connection - a VPN lets you change your internet connection to trick sites into showing you their shows. Cheeky – but totally legal.

All the British UK streaming sites can be accessed this way – so you’ll be able to use a VPN to get on BBC iPlayer and All4 from abroad, too.

What is a VPN?

VPN is just a short way to say Virtual Private Network. It’s a tool that protects your computer or mobile when you’re on the internet. It keeps you private and safe, but it also lets you change your online location so you can watch regional TV like ITVX if you’re out of the UK.

Using a VPN to watch Big Brother abroad

Big Brother is back and you can’t afford to miss a moment, and with a trusty VPN, you won’t have to. Don’t let this new internet tool scare you off, because using one is a doddle. Once you’ve signed up to a VPN, download the app to your laptop, smartphone or tablet. Then all you need to do is:

• Open your VPN app and login.

• Choose a UK server from the list of countries available.

• Now load up the ITVX app if you are on a tablet or smartphone. If you are using a laptop or PC, open your internet browser and head to the ITVX website.

• Sign into your ITVX account and get watching.

This is still completely free of charge, UK on-demand services like iPlayer, ITVX, and All 4, are free to use. If you are a UK resident, the only condition of using one of these streaming services is that you do need a TV license.

Other benefits of using a VPN on holiday

A VPN basically lets you use the internet secretly. It helps keep you safe online in a few ways:

you're doing or where you are. This is great for privacy.

2. It locks up your info so hackers can't steal it when you're on unstable Wi-Fi.

3. It can help you visit websites and apps that might be blocked in your area.

4. A VPN makes sure your private info stays private if you're working or shopping online.

5. It helps you use public Wi-Fi without worrying about hackers grabbing your info.

Remember, while a VPN is helpful, it doesn't make you completely invisible. It's like wearing a disguise online, but you have to still be careful about the sites you visit and what you do.

Are VPNs legal?

Oh yes, VPNs are legal in most countries around the world, including Europe, the US, Canada and Australia. It might feel a little bit cheeky, but accessing country-restricted content with a VPN is also completely legal. Remember, using a VPN to cover illegal activity is still illegal and unacceptable. Always make sure to research the VPN and online privacy laws in your residing country as well.

How to use a VPN

We admit, VPNs do sound a bit fiddly. Luckily for us, the best providers make them a breeze to wrap your head around.

After you've subscribed to a service, download the app, like ExpressVPN, you can then log in to your account.

When you're in, you’ll get a list of countries which have servers you can connect to. Select the one you want (UK for watching ITVX), and the app will do the rest.

Once the VPN has connected, you can use the internet and internet services as you normally would.

A few VPN quirks to look out for

You might have to log in to accounts that you'd otherwise be automatically logged into.

Your internet speed might not be as fast as usual. This is normal with a VPN, but it’s important to do your research for the best VPN possible so your experience can be as seamless as possible.