Camilla Thurlow reveals which Love Island co-stars she’s still in touch with – and it’s not many

As much as we’d like to imagine that the cast of Love Island series three are still a part of a big WhatsApp group and regularly hang out, our recent chat with Love Island 2017 star Camilla Thurlow has revealed that sadly that just isn’t the case.

In fact, the busy mum of two (nearly three because she’s currently pregnant with a little boy due in Spring 2024), admits that she and her husband of three years Jamie Jewitt aren’t in touch with any of their fellow 2017 Islanders.

camilla and jamie days after the love island 2017 final ©Getty Images: DMC/GC Images

Camilla explains, “We all stay in touch generally, but I don’t see them much because we’ve moved as a family from London out to Essex and having two children and expecting a third, it feels like the years have whipped by.

“I don’t get out much and I don’t socialise much - I’m rarely awake past 9.30pm. I love seeing what everyone is up to on social media though.”

Since she shot to fame on our screens seven years ago (yes it really has been that long), Camilla has made the transition from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer and reality star – appearing on Celeb SAS in 2019 – to mum, welcoming her first daughter Nell in 2020, followed by Nora in 2022, and influencer. And life is about to get even busier in 2024 with the addition of her and Jamie’s son.

Speaking about her pregnancy, Camilla says, “I’m so excited to become a family of five – plus two dogs, we’re a busy household – but I’m not quite ready yet, there’s a lot of preparation still to do and time just feels like it’s flying by.

“The girls are very excited. Nell always said that she was going to have a baby brother and now he’s nearly here.”

For both Camilla and Jamie, family time is incredibly important, which is why she’s teamed up with Pure and their new range of plant-based spreads.

“I love cooking for our family, we love really hearty meals like baked potatoes with a big bit of butter on top, but Jamie recently learned that he can’t have dairy so Pure Buttery has been absolutely ideal as a simple switch I can make when preparing dinner for everyone.

“We’re really lucky that the girls love their vegetables, but even so there are days when they aren’t in the mood and just throw their food around. I really want Nell and Nora to grow up enjoying food, it’s important to me that we have family meals and that they know that food is a social experience and it’s important to nourish your body.”

With two thirds of UK adults failing at Veganuary by the end of the third week, Camilla Thurlow has partnered with Pure plant-based spreads, to encourage those struggling to ‘Ditch Veganuary’ and instead make small plant-based swaps you can sustain all year round. Pure is available at all major supermarkets.