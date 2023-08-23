Jessie Wynter: “I swear by my five-minute ab routine’

Since leaving the Love Island villa back in March this year, Jessie Wynter has done it all. She’s gained millions of TikTok views, travelled the world, partnered with successful brands, and most importantly, she’s learned the ins and outs of farm life with boyfriend Will Young.

Jessie, 28, previously appeared on Love Island Australia back in 2019, so caused quite a stir when she strutted onto the UK show and captured the nation’s heart. Five months later, Jessie and Will are still absolute couple goals and split their time between Will’s farm and visiting Jessie’s family in Australia.

Now, Jessie tells heat about her desire to get back into being a personal trainer and what life after Love Island is like…

Hi Jessie! How is post-Love Island life?

I feel like coming off the show and going straight to the UK, I was almost a little bit lost. But the minute Will and I got to visit home to see my family in Australia, I felt my spark come back to me and my confidence growing. Now I’m back in the UK on the farm, and I’m feeling really bright and positive. I loved being on the show, but it was really intense, and I just needed my family.

You were a PT before the show, will you go back to it?

I really want to, I find it the most rewarding thing. With personal training, you do it in the morning and there is nothing more lovely than waking up, meeting someone and helping them set their day off in the right way. I love seeing people achieve their goals and make their lives a little bit brighter. After Love Island Australia and in between going on Love Island UK, I fell back into it and I loved it so much. I'd wake up at about 4am and train people from 5am to 8am. Then, after that, I'd have the rest of the day to do whatever I like. It actually really worked well with my lifestyle.

How do you fit working out into your busy schedule?

I have an abs routine that takes about five minutes and I just swear by it. I've done it for the last few years. Wherever I am, no matter what I'm doing, all I need to do is sit on my bedroom floor. I feel like it's a really good way to just unwind my mind and no matter where I am in the world, if I’m travelling or don’t have access to a gym, I can just do this.

Does Will get involved in any of your workouts?

Will has actually been coming to the gym with me. So, I have been training Will, which is me getting my little personal trainer kick back in. I think he really likes these personal training sessions because when you train with someone else, they will push you, and I’ve absolutely been pushing him. I get him to join in on my ab workouts, which he does not enjoy, though.

How does diet come into leading a healthy lifestyle for you?

I have a very balanced diet. I love junk food, I'm not going to lie. but I also love eating nutritious foods. I eat foods that make me feel really good. Everybody laughs at me because I love greens so much. I eat so many salads and lettuce, people look at what I eat and think, “You can't be loving that”, but I truly do. Every now and then, I have my McDonalds and chocolate, but I also make sure that I’m providing myself with the nutrition my body needs.

Any advice for those on their fitness journey?

One thing I always say is never compare your day one to someone else's day 30. You don't know how long these people have exercised, and you don't know where they started, either. They're on their own journey and so are you. You're never going to be able to jump ahead. You need to set yourself goals and look at what you've achieved and give yourself encouragement. Applaud yourself for your own achievements. Be your own champion, instead of comparing yourself to other people.

Jessie’s Bodyweight Blast

Do each exercise for 30 seconds with a 20-second break. Aim for 4-5 rounds.

Squat

Works: Glutes, quads and hamstrings

Start with your feet hip-width apart, core engaged and shoulder pushed back and down your shoulder blades so that you have a good posture. As you bend your knees, ensure that they go over your toes and don’t turn inwards. Slightly hinge forward from your hip and keep your arms out in front of you.

Single leg glute bridge

Works: Glutes, hamstrings and core

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and feet close to your bottom with your arms by your side. Slowly squeeze your bottom and lift your pelvis off the floor, putting your weight into you heels. Then extend one leg at the top of the movement. Slowly lower your bottom back to the floor and then put your extended leg down. Repeat on the other side.

Military plank

Works: Shoulders, chest, arms, quads and core

Start in a plank position on your hands, making sure that they are placed under your shoulders and your body is a strong, flat position. You will need to engage the muscles in your core, glutes and legs to make your body stiff. Trying to keep your plank as still as possible, move down onto your elbows. Hold for a couple of seconds before pushing back up onto your hands.

Bicycle crunch

Works: Abs, hip flexors and obliques

Lying on the floor, lift your head and neck up so that your eye line is looking towards your belly button and support your head with your hands. Bring your left leg in towards your chest, with the right leg extended but not resting on the floor. As you bring your knee in towards your chest, twist your upper body so that you’re aiming to touch your right elbow with your left knee. Repeat on the other side.

Side plank with pulse

Works: Obliques, hips and shoulders