All the saucy Love Island Hideaway products revealed (and BLIMEY🥵)

When the Hideaway opens up, the Love Island couples have time to have an intimate, private night together - that we all get to watch on national TV. With Ann Summers being a HOT partner for the ITV dating show, it's no surprise that the Hideaway is filled with all sorts of fun and kinky products the Islanders can get their hands on.
Decorated with a very classy LED sign saying 'hello sexy' it's no surprise this is a tempting cove for a good time together. Add on some metal handcuffs (£10) and a tuxedo bunny outfit (£28) and it's irresistable.
So, to really see what the Islanders get up to in this cheeky bedroom when they're all alone, we've taken an exclusive look into what Ann Summers has stocked the Hideaway up with - and trust us, it's X-rated.
From lickable lube (yes, really) to bondage sets and massage oil, here's all the stuff that the Islanders can get their claws on when they enter the hideaway. No, they're not just swanning about in bikinis and sunglasses all day.
They're in for a very good time with this one.
SHOP: All the products in the Love Island hideaway
1. Metal Handcuffs
The exact handcuffs seen used by Ella and Tyrique, Islanders can up the heat by cuffing up their
2. Tuxedo Bunny Outfit
The infamous bunny outfit as seen on previous challenges on Love Island, this has been seen many a
3. Seductive Sandalwood Massage Oil
Of course, if you're really going to set the tone with a hot couples massage, you'll need a
4. Foreplay Dice
If the Islanders are struggling for things to do in the Hideaway (although, we're sure they'll
5. Open Cup Body Harness with Chains
Islanders can go really kinky with this body harness chained up in the Hideaway...
6. Femme Fatale Faux Leather Bondage Set
If the Islanders really want to take it up a notch, they can use this leather bondage set to their
7. Naughty or Nice Double-Sided Blindfold
We're sure they won't need any blindfold to sleep with in a night at the hideaway but the option
8. Candy Floss Lickable Flavoured Lube
The Ann Summers candyfloss lickable lube makes playtime much more enjoyable - plus, it's vegan
9. Signature Crop and Tickler
The Islanders can have a go at teasing their partner in the Hideaway with this crop and tickler.