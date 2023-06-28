Love Island water bottles are the real star of the show (here’s where to shop your own)

Love Island 2023 is in full swing, and we're officially busy every night at 9pm.

Apart from the Love Island bikinis and Love Island men's shirts which year after year provide major inspo, another item we're always on the lookout for in the villa is slightly more functional: the Love Island water bottles (£20).

Coming in handy for viewers to remember the names of all the contestants – especially in the early weeks – the water bottles are as famous as the show itself. Each year thousands of fans have purchased their own personalised ones in a bid to make it seem like we’re all hanging out in the Marbella villa. If you can’t join them at least we can be just like them, right?

The new white bottles are a little slimmer and now double walled meaning they can be used for a hot beverage as well as cold drinks. Fancy AF.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR10: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Whitney and George chat.

Will van Rest, ITV Director of Games, Live & Merchandise said: "The Love Island Water Bottle is one of the most recognisable items on any TV show and has been a runaway success with viewers.

"This year we’ve given them a refresh and they’ll be back in the Villa and available for fans to purchase to welcome back the show of the summer."

The brand new bottle can be personalised ofc and you can snap one up NOW from loveislandshop.co.uk for £20! You can choose between three colours; pink, blue and orange. If you’re not that much of a fan or strapped for cash, the classic Love Island water bottleis also available to buy for £8.

