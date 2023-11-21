Maya Jama’s romantic beach proposal

After Stormzy and Maya Jama finally confirmed their rekindled romance recently, it seemed like true love really did conquer all. And now, a source tells heat that the Love Island presenter has her fingers crossed for a festive proposal – whether that’s with a ring under the tree or under the blazing sun in an exotic location. We certainly know which one we’d be choosing…

Rumours had swirled all year that Maya, 29, and rapper Stormzy, 30, were back together, before the couple were spotted on a romantic Greek getaway in August. Then, last month, Maya went Insta-official with her musician beau, with a video showing Stormzy welcome her back from her Love Island trip to Fiji with a sweet handmade sign reading “Maya Jama’s #1 fan.”

And now, we’re told the presenter is desperate to take the relationship to the next level, and is hoping that the Big For Your Boots rapper could be getting down on one knee underneath the Christmas tree next month. “There’s no question that Maya and Stormzy are head over heels in love again,” we’re told.

maya and stormzy in 2014 together ©Getty Images: David M. Benett

“They have a fiery chemistry and a great connection that neither of them wanted to lose, and Maya wants to solidify their relationship after going official. She’s confessed to pals that she’s hoping for a Christmas proposal after realising he’s ‘The One’.”

And we’re told Maya’s keen for Stormzy to make it happen as soon as possible. “Maya doesn’t see why they should wait around,” says our source.

“In her mind, they need to make a commitment to each other sooner rather than later, so they don’t take what they have for granted. Having split up once before, neither of them want to lose each other again – and Maya believes putting a ring on her finger will cement their love.”

stormzy and maya together in 2017 ©Getty Images: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

The loved-up pair dated for four years before splitting in 2019, amid allegations the award-winning musician had been unfaithful. Stormzy denied any rumours of an affair, previously insisting, “It didn’t need to be cheating for it to be a disrespect.”

But with their relationship now back on track, we’re told Stormzy – who shared that he wanted to propose to the presenter back in 2018 – is ready to lock things down and would love to go all-out for the event.

“Stormzy loves Maya and wants them to have a future together – he certainly doesn’t want anyone else,” we’re told.

maya and stormzy together during his birthday bash in 2019 ©Getty Images: David M. Benett

“Maya wants a romantic proposal and has been dropping hints. They love to holiday, so she’d be over the moon to be whisked away to a five-star resort on the beach, but equally, she’d be happy with something simple at home.”

This wouldn’t be the first time some festive romance has come Maya’s way as she was previously engaged to basketball player Ben Simmons, 27. The US athlete proposed at Christmas in 2021, after a whirlwind seven- month romance. But they called their long-distance relationship off last year, with Ben’s legal team later requesting Maya return her £800k engagement ring.

However, while Maya may be loved-up, our source reveals that some are worried the star might be getting swept up in another whirlwind. Last month, the couple were reportedly seen arguing in an Los Angeles alleyway, with one onlooker saying Stormzy was “raising his voice and waving his hands” at a “teary” Maya.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

“Having split up once before, pals have said that they can run a bit hot and cold with each other,” our source reveals.

“They were seen having what appeared to be a bit of a heated argument recently, which obviously no couple is immune to. Some friends are worried that they’ve been arguing too soon into the relationship, but Maya has said that it was a one-off and not as serious as people made it out to be. That’s all part of their chemistry – and now they’re back together, they’re besotted with each other again.”

And with a loved-up Maya desperate to turn their renewed romance into a “long-standing love,” our insider adds, “She wants them to get married, have a big family, a lovely home, and live happily ever after together. She’s told pals she never wants to let him slip through her fingers ever again.”