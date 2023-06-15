Love Island’s Ruchee Gurung swore by this £4.50 brow gel for ridiculously fluffy brows

by Emily Hirst |

Love Island's Ruchee Gurung may have been the first girl to be dumped from season 10 but we will forever be obsessed with her iconic outfits, slayin' beauty looks and her laid-back energy.

Her fluffed-up brows? Absolutely everything.

Luckily, the 24-year-old beautician previously exposed her trick to super-defined brows when failing to cover a taped-up bottle of the viral product.

Ruchee could be seen holding got2b’s signature neon yellow packaging whilst brushing a spoolie through her brows to achieve a sleek look.

But she couldn’t disguise the almost-hidden gem, known as the got2b Glued 4 brows and edges 2in1 gel (£4.50).

Known for its extra-strong formula, Ruchee has obviously mastered the ultimate shortcut to taming her brows as she shimmied the loaded spoolie through her brow hairs in a back-and-forth motion - for an unmatched lifted effect.

After applying the gel, it can be smoothed upwards for a seamless yet precise finish, ideal for those looking to mould their brows into a specific shape whilst reaping the benefits of an ultra-long-wearing technique.

It’s no wonder the cheap yet cheerful product has won over the hearts of 10.5M viewers on TikTok - as it retails for just £5.50.

The gel is also loved by Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson, who dubbed the product “genius” for achieving a fluffy brow.

Rated five stars online, got2b’s hero brow product promises to be “fast drying” without flaking or a sticky residue.

Including a two-sided fibre brush, the gel looks perfect for anyone who loves to switch up their brow style without worrying about keeping every hair in place.

Fans online raved about the product, with one reviewer stating: “I've always had wayward eyebrows that have a mind of their own. This stuff is excellent!! I only have to apply once and my eyebrows don't move until I take my make-up off or have a shower.”

Another agreed, adding: “It's great for the brows! Don't hesitate to purchase.”

A third described it as “the best brow gel that doesn't break the bank”.