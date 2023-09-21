Here’s how to watch Made in Chelsea abroad for FREE

Made in Chelsea fans know it's so much more than a TV show - it’s a lifestyle. For 25 seasons and multiple juicy spin offs we’ve been absolutely glued to our screens, and we know you have too. Peering into the polarising and frankly drama-filled lives of well-to-do Londoners has become a favoured pastime for as long as we can remember.

While we’ve not been given an official start date for Season 26, we’ve got a sneaky suspicion we might see back on our screen come October. If you caught Made in Chelsea Corsica this summer (possibly the best one yet), you'll be ecstatic at the prospect of a new season. The spin off set in the south of France was gasp-worthy to say the least, and we’re expecting to see some serious repercussions from the events in those explosive episodes.

But, given Made In Chelsea is aired on Channel 4, this can create some problems for when we want to drop everything and head somewhere with a bit more sunshine. This got us thinking: How can we watch Made in Chelsea from abroad?

Before the panic kicks in, compose yourself, because there’s a simple solution. All you need to do is get your hands on a VPN and you can watch Made in Chelsea from anywhere in the world (especially on your vacay). Episodes air on Channel 4, and they get uploaded to the streaming service All 4. You can only watch this streaming service in the UK though, or at least on a UK internet connection. Luckily, that’s where the VPN comes in use. You can use a VPN to change your internet location, tricking sites into showing you their programmes. Cheeky – but totally legal.

All the British UK streaming sites can be accessed this way, so you’ll be able to use a VPN to get on BBC iPlayer and ITVX from abroad, too.

What is a VPN?

VPN is just short for Virtual Private Network. It’s a tool that protects your computer or mobile when you’re on the internet. It’s mainly for privacy, but it also lets you change your online location to watch national TV like All 4 if you’re in a different country.

Using a VPN to watch Made in Chelsea abroad

You can’t miss a moment of Made in Chelsea when it graces our screens again, and with a handy VPN, you won’t have to. Don’t let the technical terms give you the ick, because using one of these is a doddle. Once you’ve signed up to a VPN, download the app to your laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

Then all you need to do is:

• Open your VPN app and login.

• Choose a UK server from the list of countries available.

• Now load up the All 4 app if you are on a tablet or smartphone. If you are using a laptop or PC, open your internet browser and head to the All 4 website.

• Sign into your All 4 account and get watching.

This is still completely free of charge, UK on-demand services like iPlayer, ITVX, and All 4, are free to use. If you are a UK resident, the only condition of using one of these streaming services is that you do need a TV license.

Other benefits of using a VPN on holiday

A VPN is a tunnel that lets you use the internet secretly. It helps keep you safe online in a few ways:

1. It conceals your online actions from the rest of the internet, preventing anyone from seeing what you're doing or where you are. This is great for privacy.

2. It locks away your information so hackers can't easily steal it when you're using public Wi-Fi.

3. It can help you visit websites and apps that might be blocked in your area.

4. A VPN ensures your private info stays private if you're working or shopping online.

5. It helps you use public Wi-Fi without worrying about hackers grabbing your info.

Remember, while a VPN is helpful, it’s doesn’t mean you’re 100% safe. You’re just disguised online; you must still be careful about where you go and what you do.

Are VPNs legal?

Absolutely. VPNs are legal in most countries, including Europe, the US, Canada and Australia. Although it might feel a little bit cheeky, accessing country-restricted content with a VPN is also totally legal and legit. Keep in mind, using a VPN to cover illegal activity is still illegal and unacceptable. Always make sure to research the VPN and online privacy laws in the country you’re in too.

All prices correct at time of writing.

How to use a VPN

At first glance, VPNs do seem a bit complicated. Luckily for us, the best VPN providers make them a breeze to figure out.

After you've subscribed to a service, download the app, like ExpressVPN, you can then log in to your account.

Now you're in, you’ll get a list of countries which have servers you can connect to. Select the one you want (UK for watching All 4), and the app will do the rest.

Once the VPN has connected, you can use the internet and internet services as you normally would.

A few VPN quirks to look out for

You might have to log in to accounts again that you're normally automatically logged into.

Your internet speed might be slight dip. This is normal with a VPN, but it’s important to do your research for the best VPN possible so your experience can be as seamless as possible.