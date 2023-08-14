  1. Home|
Made in Chelsea Corsica has arrived (and here’s where to shop all of the outfits)

Corsica is looking very juicy...

by Caitlin Casey |
Liv Bentley's Polka Dot Maxi Dress
Yasmine Zweegers' White Lace Dress
Sam Prince's Cream Linen Shirt
Willow Day's Floral Two Piece
Miles Nazaire's White Striped Vest
Bella Sharpe's Mini Skirt and Corset

Ahhh, Made in Chelsea. How we love you so much for all your neverending drama. It's true, the new series is back and looking better than ever - with fallout, arguments and lots of sneaky behaviour pending. One thing we've noticed this season? The absolute Made in Chelsea outfits that have been blessing our screens.

We simply need to know everything they're all wearing.

From Harvey Armstrong's very (very) cute striped shirts, to Yasmine Zweegers' pretty floral dresses, there's not one cast member who we're not loving at the moment. Plus, we love their drama too. Cough cough - Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner on the brink of a breakup...

Whether you're looking for exact dresses or want to get a very similar dupe from somewhere on the high street, we've got you covered.

Including choices from Liv Bentley, Miles Nazaire and the rest of the Corsica cast, here's exactly where you need to be shopping to snap up those Chelsea closets...

SHOP: The best Made in Chelsea outfits from the new Corsica season

1. Liv Bentley's Polka Dot Maxi Dress

Price: £50

www.asos.com

Description

We just don't get tired of Liv Bentley - and she's back with a vengeance after her emotional split

2. Yasmine Zweegers' White Lace Dress

Price: £50

www.asos.com

Description

She's no stranger to drama in this season of Made in Chelsea and Yas is definitely having her

3. Sam Prince's Cream Linen Shirt

Price: £19

www.boohooman.com

Description

There's nothing better than a simple crema linen shirt to wear on your 'hols and Sam Prince

4. Willow Day's Floral Two Piece

Price: £15.50

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Willow Day has been looking flirty and shmoozy in her relationship with Harvey Armstrong. Get her

5. Miles Nazaire's White Striped Vest

Price: £33 (was £45)

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Miles Nazaire's exact white striped vest is from AllSaints - and you can actually shop it on sale

6. Bella Sharpe's Mini Skirt and Corset

Price: £22

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Bella Sharpe quickly becomes a fan favourite for her sassy comebacks to ex Rez and her undeniable

