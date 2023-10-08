Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire lifts the lid on new girlfriend appearing on show after banning ex

We didn’t think we’d ever see the day, but it appears that someone has finally tamed Made in Chelsea’s most notorious womaniser Miles Nazaire.

He’s dated the likes of Maeva D’Ascanio, Yasmine Zweegers and Issy Francis-Baum, but Miles is currently loved-up with new girlfriend Amélie Esquenet and it seems like she could be THE ONE (seriously, he even dropped the L-bomb when talking about her).

We recently caught up with Miles ahead of the new Corsica series of Made in Chelsea and, with Miles’ tempestuous love life often playing out on our screens, we had to ask him if we could expect Amélie to pop up on the show in the future.

Given that Miles previously banned one of his ex-girlfriends from appearing on Made in Chelsea, we weren’t sure which way this was going to go – but it sounds like he’s not ruling it out this time.

He teased, “I have a new girlfriend, it’s great, it’s amazing, it’s very refreshing. Will she appear on Made in Chelsea? Watch and find out…”

Miles added, “There may be an appearance, but you will see when that series happens.

“It’s nice for me to be in a relationship now. People will see that side of me and it’s a bit different.”

It seems like we're going to see more of Miles' romantic side on Made in Chelsea ©Channel 4

Gushing about his new girlfriend, Miles exclusively told heat, “I know it’s very rare for me to have a partner but, it has happened, someone loves me.

“Woah, we haven’t even said the L-word. Sorry, babe.”

Blimey, Miles Nazaire admitting he’s in love to heat before his actual gf? So showbiz.

Last month, Miles revealed the ‘cheesy’ way he made his relationship with Amélie official when he shared a picture of a takeaway pizza with, “Will you be my girlfriend or is this too cheesy??” written on the box.

Clearly Amélie doesn’t mind a bit of a melt as she and Miles are very much going strong.