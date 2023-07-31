Miles Nazaire reveals ‘cheesy’ way he bagged new girlfriend

The new series of Made in Chelsea should be dropping any day now.

Although we don't have an actual start date, we are smack bang in the middle of summer and this is usually the time that the cast of MIC make us jealous with the boujeé holidays to places we've never heard of.

Although fan faves Ollie Locke-Locke and his husband Gareth Lock-Locke (honestly, any chance to write their full names) are no longer part of the poshest show in reality TV, some of the cast have promised the new series is full of drama.

Miles Nazaire chatted to Chelsea newbie and his BFF, David 'Temps' Templer, on his Playtime podcast about the upcoming Chelsea x Corsica season and deemed it "the most intense yet."

Although they spoke about having a relationship and the pressure of doing so as stars of a reality show, Miles didn't bring up his new girlfriend which is a surprise seeing as he can't seem to shut up about her on social media.

The couple went official with their romance last week, where the London lothario shared a mirror selfie of them together and added the caption, "What a week🥰".

Now he has only gone and revealed the way he asked Amelié to be his girlfriend and we're torn between thinking it's hella cute and extremely cringe. You decide.

Miles posted a collection of pics on his Instagram grid and the first image was of a pizza still in the box and he had scrawled, 'Will you be my girlfriend or is this too cheesy? xxx' on the lid in what we believe to be biro.

The pizza does look yummy and he's gone for a Margherita which is always a safe bet.

He added the caption, "I guess that’s a yes then 👀♥️."

It turns out pizza and Miles is a delicious duo and clearly Amelié is all about the cheese as they are now, of course, an official couple.

Temps commented on the post, "It doesn't actually look that cheesey...you are a melt though. But I love you."

He wasn't the only cast member of Miles to offer a comment as Lily Ludoviciwrote, "So happy for you sweetie! You deserve it!!❤️"

Fans also added their thoughts, with one declaring, "BEYOND CUTE!!🥰♥️" and another simply writing, "Congratulations."

No confirmation yet as to whether Amelié will star in the new series of MIC but we have a feeling she will make the odd appearance, perhaps just to have her face known like Emily Blackwell's boyfriend, Jordan Alexander.