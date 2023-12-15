Made in Chelsea’s Tayla Cohen: her age, her Instagram, and the MIC cast mate she’s already ‘inseparable’ with

With the new series of Made in Chelsea set to debut on Monday (18 Dec) we’re going to be treated not only to a glamorous new destination, but also a whole host of new beautiful faces. Following a particularly tense series even for MIC standards, here’s hoping Made In Chelsea: Sydney is just as drama-filled.

Before you tune in, here’s everything you need to know about newbie, Tayla Cohen.

Who is Tayla Cohen?

Tayla is one of the new faces set to appear in Made in Chelsea: Sydney. Her friends describe her as “deathly loyal and crazy fun” and it sounds like she’ll be making both friends and enemies this series. She says, “If I’m unhappy with you, everyone will know about it.”

How old is Tayla Cohen?

Tayla is 23 years old.

Where is Tayla Cohen from?

Despite appearing on Made in Chelsea: Sydney, Tayla is not an Aussie native. She was born in South Africa and her family relocated from Johannesburg to Australia when she was one. She currently lives in the affluent Sydney suburb of Vaucluse.

What does Tayla Cohen do?

Tayla is not just a pretty face, she is currently studying psychology at The University of New South Wales.

What do Tayla Cohen’s parents do?

Tayla’s father is a real estate and property mogul who owns a huge portion of real estate in Sydney, so she’ll quickly feel at home with the Chelsea crowd. Could her family be the Aussie version of The O.C.’s Cohen family?

Who is Tayla Cohen dating?

Luckily for the single Chelsea men, Tayla isn’t currently dating anyone (unless she's now dating one of our MIC boys and we just don't know about it yet). She finds the Eastern Suburbs of Australia to be a bit of an incestuous dating pool, so opts for ‘men across waters’. Again, she’ll fit right in with the Chelsea lot.

What does Tayla Cohen do for fun?

Tayla is apparently “sports mad.” She starts her day at the Gym every morning, and she also loves to run, play netball and swim. She even swam and played netball at a semi pro level when she was younger.

Who does Tayla Cohen know from the Made in Chelsea cast?

Although she doesn’t seem to know any current cast members, Tayla is “inseparable” with fellow newbie Isabella Cicero. They met a few years ago through mutual friends and have been inseparable ever since.

Does Tayla Cohen have an Instagram account?

She does, and you can follow her at @taylacohen. She already has a whopping 10k followers, which will likely only increase after her appearance on the show.